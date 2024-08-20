Rangers manager Philippe Clement. | SNS Group

The Ibrox club will hope to have their transfer business completed by August 30

The clock is ticking down towards the the end of the summer transfer window - and Rangers fans can expect a frantic final 10 days as Philippe Clement looks to move players on in order to complete his Ibrox rebuild.

At this stage, that task looks easier said than done as the Ibrox side failed to secure Champions League football this season after crashing out of the competition 3-1 on aggregate to Ukrainian side Dynamo Kyiv last week, severely impacting the Belgian’s transfer kitty.

Missing out on a £40 million jackpot will come as a major blow to the Govan side as they attempt to close the gap on bitter rivals Celtic, with Clement now likely to delve into the free agent and loan market in his quest to reshape and finalise his squad until January.

With that in mind, GlasgowWorld has assessed all the latest transfer news and rumours in terms of potential incomings and outgoings and ranked whether transfer movement for individual players is likely or unlikely...

Cyriel Dessers (outgoing) - Unlikely

The Nigerian striker has been linked with several European clubs so far this summer, with Greek outfit PAOK most notably attempting to sign him. Teams in Italy are also keeping a close eye on the 29-year-old with Serie A side Cagliari rumoured to be ‘back in the hunt’ for the £4.5 million hitman. Dessers has openly admitted he does not want to leave the club and it’s unlikely Clement would be willing to let him leave on a permanent basis given Rangers’ curren shortage of attacking options.

Gustavo Puerta (incoming) - Unlikely

Interest had recently resurfaced in the Colombian midfielder, with the Gers holding initial conversations with Bayer Leverkusen over the player’s availability, but they never returned with an offer. It’s now claimed his £3million asking price has been met by Danish side Brondby.

Domagoj Bradarić (incoming) - Likely

The Croatian international is the latest name on Rangers transfer radar, with his Italian club Salernitana reportedly placing a £4.2million price tag on the left-sided defender. Rangers could be in the market for a new left-back as cover for Jefte after it was confirmed that injury-prone Ridvan Yilmaz faces up to six weeks on the sidelines.

Rabbi Matondo (outgoing) - Likely

One player who could well be allowed to leave Ibrox before the window closes is the Welsh winger should a suitable offer arrive. Multiple reports claim Leeds United have put Matondo’s name on a shortlist of attacking options and it’s claimed the player anticipates a move. There is believed to be legitimate interest in his services from the Elland Road club, but it’s not known if that is with a view to a permanent or loan deal.

Abdallah Sima (incoming) - Unlikely

Ambitious French side Stade Brest are reportedly ‘close’ to agreeing a loan deal for last season’s Rangers loanee. The Senegalese international looks set for another temporary spell away from parent club Brighton and it’s understood the Ligue 1 side are ‘accelerating negotiations’, which could spell bad news for Clement who hadn’t fully given up home of the attacker returning to Glasgow.

Ianis Hagi (outgoing) - Likely

Clement has made it clear he needs to sell players before he buys and one name heading towards the exit door is Romanian playmaker Hagi, who is currently training with the B-team. He scored a hat-trick against Derby County reserves last week and started Monday’s 6-2 defeat to Blackburn Rovers in Lancashire. It’s been widely reported that Hagi doesn’t want to leave Rangers and still harbours ambitions of forcing his way back into the first-team picture, but Clement doesn’t see him as part of his future plans.

Todd Cantwell (outgoing) - Unlikely

Another star who could prove difficult to move on due to his hefty wage packet is ex-Norwich City man Cantwell, who has so far been short of offers. The Englishman doesn’t appear as though he will work his way back into the reckoning and has been training on his own away from the senior squad in recent months. Trabzonspor were credited with an interest in taking him to Turkey, but those links have gone quiet after initial discussions with held with the player earlier this month. A solution has yet to be found ahead of next Friday’s deadline.

Scott Wright (outgoing) - Unlikely

Many supporters will be shocked that the former Aberdeen winger remains on the books, having looked as thought he was set to depart earlier this summer. A host of English Championship clubs were said to be keeping tabs on the out-of-favour attacker, but Clement seems to rate him as no offers have yet materialised.

Alex Lowry / Adam Devine (outgoing) - Likely

A regular starter for the B-team, Lowry has been told he is surplus to requirement along with academy product Adam Devine. As yet, both players futures remain a topic of debate but it’s clear it won’t be at Ibrox.