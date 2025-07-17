Possible Rangers starting XI vs Panathinaikos if transfer rumours are true: Three new signings and six debuts
Rangers have a Champions League date with destiny ahead but who will be in their ranks for that showdown?
The Light Blues have made a number of summer signings and they are in a race against time to get them match fit for third round qualifying leg one action against Panathinaikos next week. It’s a stern test and fiery introduction to Glasgow for the new boys and their fresh head coach. Russell Martin said ahead of those clashes: "I can't wait. It's the reason we turned down a few jobs and were hoping and waiting for this one. When we spoke about that, it was for those nights and for those moments to try to win things here.
"And to do it in our way. If we can get it rocking and rolling, it would be amazing. It will be one of the best moments of all of our careers and now we have to do it. As a player here it was a difficult period, but I learned so much and it's prepared me for now ? having a feel and a taste of the club and the expectation in the city. I felt my whole playing career was preparing me to be a manager.
"I never expected to achieve what I did in my playing career. I always wanted to be a head coach and a manager. I feel that time has prepared me so much for this. We need a few more games to feel some problems we might have, or to focus on stuff to improve. In terms of the three weeks' work, I've been so impressed with the players, and what I've seen in their willingness to run and to try.
"Now it's about tapering down, using the games to experiment a few things, and work out what we think is the best team and best approach. And that might mean we have one or two new players by that point as well. But with the group we have right now, it's about what's the best way for us to win that game and to prepare for it. We'd love a bit more time. We'd love a few more players in, but it just doesn't happen like that. Football's not ideal."
So as he looks to get the team set for those games, what could a Rangers XI based off current rumours and signings look like? We take a look.
GK - Aaron Ramsdale
Worked with Martin at Southampton and contracted to Southampton currently. Has been linked with a few clubs after relegation to the Championship, including Ibrox. With Liam Kelly replacing Jack Butland as number one last season, there is some dubiety in this area, and a new keeper could clear that.
RB - James Tavernier
The skipper maintains his place in the team. Max Aarons also an option but Tavernier has proven his importance.
CB - Nasser Djiga
Amid several moving plates at the back including John Souttar’s injury being revealed after Scotland duty, we’re backing Martin to go with his new loanee from Wolves.
CB - Conor Coady
All the talk surrounds Rangers pushing hard to get the ex Everton and Wolves man in ahead of this game. Suggests that if they pull it off, he’ll be straight in, but clock is ticking.
LB - Jefte
Defensive capabilities perhaps a worry in games like this. Martin will hope attacking side of his game makes up for that.
CM - Nico Raskin
Belgian is emerging as the crown jewel in this Rangers side. Likely to play a key role.
CM - Mohamed Diomande
Another top asset reported to be attracting interest. A chance for him to show he belongs at this level.
CM - Joe Rothwell
It could be a full blooded introduction for the man who spent last season at Leeds United on loan from Bournemouth. Probably too early for him but it’s a needs must scenario with Martin wanting his own players in plus Thelo Aasgaard’s reported injury blow.
RW - Jeidi Gassama
Straight into the XI. Many believe Rangers have nabbed a bargain with the winger from Sheffield Wednesday and his debut could be quickfire.
ST - Hamza Igamane
Reported interest from Lille but while he is still at Rangers, Martin will no doubt be keen to utilise the skilful Moroccan.
LW - Thierno Ballo
Sky Germany have claimed just over a week ago that Rangers had enquired about the Wolfsberger AC man. Wingers seem to be a priority and pulling out all the stops to get another before European action may be wise.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.