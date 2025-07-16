The former Wolves and Everton man is keen to make a transfer to Rangers this summer.

A former Everton and Wolves man is pleading with his bosses to allow him a move to Rangers this summer.

The Light Blues are gearing up for a key Champions League third round qualifier battle with Panathinaikos under new head coach Russell Martin but time is running out to get new recruits in the door for that game. One man they are keen on is experienced English defender Conor Coady, who faces life in the Championship with Leicester City after their Premier League relegation.

Rangers sporting director Kevin Thelwell knows him well from time at Wolves and was the man who brought him to Everton after time at Molineux was over. With a race to get players signed up in time to challenge their Greek foes this month, a new report has shed light on Coady’s demand to the Leicester hierarchy to let him go in time for a Champions League tussle. It could even come as early as this week.

Conor Coady to Rangers transfer latest

A report from the Daily Record states: “Conor Coady is set to plead with Leicester City bosses to be omitted from the club’s pre-season tour - in order to seal his summer switch to Rangers this week. Record Sport understands the 32-year-old hopes to be given permission to move north before the end of this week - in order to join preparations for next week’s Champions League qualification first leg clash with Panathinaikos.

“The deal has been placed on pause while bosses at the King Power have been scrambling to get ready for their return to the Championship following Premier League relegation. Coady has set his heart on becoming a linchpin of Russell Martin’s new look side and has been pushing behind the scenes for the deal to be rubber-stamped and signed off ahead of Leicester leave to set up a 10 day long pre-season training camp in Austria on Wednesday.

“Martin is a huge admirer of Coady and it’s believed the player is desperate to team up with him at Ibrox. But Coady is also aware that Rangers are racing against the clock to be ready for the crucial double header against the Greek big guns, with the first leg in Glasgow in less than a week’s time.”

Who are Rangers’ defensive options?

At centre-back, there is a clear need to strengthen for Rangers. While they have signed Nasser Djiga from Wolves on loan for the duration of the 25/26 season, there is much uncertainty surrounding those currently at the club.

Robin Propper is heavily linked to FC Twente but a return to his former club has stalled. John Souttar has interest from Turkey in Trabzonspor while Leon Balogun left the club at the end of his contract. Ben Davies is in a state of flux after time at Birmingham City on loan last season while youngsters Leon King and Clinton Nsiala are also set to make may in a summer revamp. Coady’s arrival would bring added much needed experience to the department.