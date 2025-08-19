Upbeat Rangers boss refuses to fillet flops on dismal European night as Champions League dream left looking bleak

Upbeat Russell Martin has pleaded with raging Rangers fans that the “precursor to change is pain” after confessing he had no issues with supporters booing his side off following their 3-1 loss to Club Brugge.

The Light Blues have left themselves with a mountain to climb in their Champions League play-off tie after enduring a nightmare start to the first leg at Ibrox in which they shipped three goals in the opening 20 minutes to the clinical Belgians.

Danilo’s second half consolation offers Martin’s men something to cling on to ahead of next week’s return leg at the Jan Breydel Stadium, but their hopes of reaching the promise land are now dangling by a thread.

Thousands of livid fans headed for the exits after the visitors raced into a 3-0 lead and those who did stay until the end jeered their team as they headed down the tunnel on a night of very few positives for Rangers.

Speaking on Amazon Prime Video, Martin said: “Yes, they (fans) are all entitled to their opinion, although I do think we're going to need them so much. This club has had a long period - bar one season - where it hasn't been as successful as it wants to be and as aligned as it wants to be.

“So we need to come together. (With) the second half performance, I hope they went away feeling like ‘this tie is not over’ and that the team wants to run and fight for them and for each other. The team is going to need them.

“The precursor to change is pain unfortunately. I knew coming here that there was going to be some pain early on, we have to make sure the pain is really worth it. We had some big pain tonight in the first half but the player’s response has given me nothing but energy about what is to come.

“We all grew together through this but we have to grow together as a club. We need to give supporters more moments like we did in the second half to really make them feel good about what is to come. The fans are the most important people at the club.”

Martin is adamant that Danilo’s second half strike has kept his side’s chances of progressing still very much alive, adding: “We want to qualify for the Champions League and we'll do everything we can next week.

“The club has bounced around through too many plans that haven't really worked. We have a plan. The level of resilience the team showed tonight, we will grow from that I really believe it.

“I think it’s a really precarious position. We have been in front by two or three goals and gone away to teams who can just throw caution to the window. We have the beauty and privilege now of hunting and chasing. We definitely go into it as underdogs, so I'll enjoy that and I think the players will as well.”