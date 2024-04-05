'I love it' - Philippe Clement shrugs off Rangers jitters as Celtic clash confidence stems from two places
Rangers boss Philippe Clement has shrugged off any title race jitters by confessing “you need to embrace” big games ahead of Sunday’s massive Old Firm derby against Celtic at Ibrox.
The Belgian boss is backing his players to rise to the occasion against their fiercest rivals this weekend as they look to register a statement win that would see them regain the lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership.
Rangers have a game in hand still to play against Dundee that could put them in a very strong position to wrestle back the league title should they overcome Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops, but Clement instead opted to focus on the overall growth and improvement in his squad since his arrival last November.
Speaking in his pre-match media conference, Clement said: “There are no nerves from me, I love it. This is something you need to embrace. I have a lot of confidence in our squad. I have a lot of confidence in our fans. I want to grow this squad to become better time after time.
“I see my team growing month by month. From the beginning I have been clear. I don’t want a team that stays in emotion from a result and the next game they are not there. These games are decided in details and moments. We work really hard on our structure, on our discipline, on our teaks and on our confidence also. Consistency to know what to do with and without the ball.
“Walk around the town the next few days and you see how big this game is. Everyone wants to talk about this game. It is amazing to work in this environment, where everyone is living football and feels the passion.”
Clement declared he has a couple of difficult selections calls to make, including whether to hand on loan Brighton forward Abdallah Sima his first start in over three months. The Senegalese international enjoyed a blistering first half of the season, bagging 15 goals before sustaining an injury that has kept him on the sidelines since the winter break.
Sima made his long-awaited comeback as a late substitute in last weekend’s 3-1 win over Hibs, but Clement has confirmed the imposing wide man isn’t fit enough to play a full 90 minutes against Celtic. A late decision will also be made on the fitness of left-back Ridvan Yilmaz.
Issuing a squad update, the Belgian said: “I’m not sure about Ridvan yet. We will see on Saturday and make a decision. Everyone else from last week is available. Sima is fit enough to start but could not play 90 minutes. I have a decision to make on when best he will have an impact.
"It's a big game we know. It’s not yet a decisive game, whoever wins is not the champion. I am happy with what I have seen from my team and the points we have collected since the last Old Firm. We have consistency but that is not a guarantee for anything. The change at Ibrox from the last few months together with the players, together for 90 minutes. Even if things are not going our way they support the team until the end.”
