The January transfer window is now in full swing and clubs have until February 1st to bolster their ranks as they pursue their respective season missions. Both Celtic and Rangers kicked off their new years with strong wins in the Scottish Premiership and the Hoops currently lead the table with 54 points.

Philippe Clement's side have been pushing to close the gap on their closest rivals but they remain eight points adrift from the top spot as things currently stand. As we look ahead to competitive football returning after the winter break, we've rounded up some of the latest headlines for the two Glasgow giants.

Premier League winger 'on his way' to Rangers

Nottingham Forest's Emmanuel Dennis, who is currently on loan with Süper Lig side Basaksehir, is reportedly 'on his way' to join Rangers. That's according to Nieuwsblad, who claim that Clement is looking to be reunited with the Nigeria international after their time together at Club Brugge. Dennis is a versatile attacker who can play anywhere across the front three and in the attacking midfield role as well.

Dennis signed for Forest in 2022 and had a mixed debut season in the Premier League. He made 19 appearances throughout the season but started just six of the games and contributed two goals and two assists in that time. As he is not viewed as a permanent fixture with the English side, he 'seems to be moving to Scotland' this month.

Celtic flop could be released

Just four months after leaving Celtic, Albian Ajeti could be set for another move after falling out of favour with his new club. The 26-year-old joined Gazientep in September but he has already been dealt a major blow in his career progression in Turkey.