The Nottingham Forest defender is understood to be of interest to Brendan Rodgers this month.

Celtic supporters are eagerly awaiting some concrete transfer news coming out of their club with the January window now open.

As clubs across Scotland rest up during the SPFL's winter break some, including Rangers who brought in Wolves forward Fabio Silva on loan, have already gotten some big deals over the line. The Hoops are yet to bring in any new faces but it's beginning to look like things could be in motion soon involving one reported signing target.

Nottingham Forest defender Scott McKenna is being heavily linked with a move to Celtic Park this month as Rodgers looks to finally get his man after previously trying to secure his signature during his first spell in Glasgow's East End. With the Scotland international expected to leave the City Ground this month it looks increasingly like a return to the Scottish Premiership is an option for the former Aberdeen man.

Now, The Record (via the the Nottingham Post) are reporting that Celtic are 'in pole position' to sign the 27-year old this month. McKenna has apparently been 'given the green light' to leave by Forest as the club looks to bring in new defensive reinforcements.

However, it also appears that the Hoops could yet face competition for his signature. A different report from The Scottish Sun (via The Athletic) claims that Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor are also interested in the Scotland international. With his contract due to expire this summer it's understandable that there would be significant interest and it remains likely that he will be making a move before the end of the month.