Celtic face new 'competition' to land 'immense' transfer target this summer

Celtic face ‘competition’ from Fiorentina and Hellas Verona in pursuit of Norwich City striker Adam Idah, according to a report by Teamtalk. The pair are both keen on luring the Canaries man over to Italy this summer.

The Hoops landed the attacker on loan in the January transfer window and he spent the second-half of last season with Brendan Rodgers’ side. He was a hit during his temporary stint in Glasgow and scored nine goals in 19 games, one of which was the winner in the Scottish Cup final.

Idah, who is 23-years-old, has been on the books at Norwich since joining them as a youngster back in 2017. He has scored 17 goals in 115 games for them altogether to date and is in Austria with them for pre-season, as reported by Football Scotland.

Speaking back in May, he shared this update on his future: “I’ve been loving it [at Celtic], but I am still contracted to Norwich. I’ll have some time off now and see what happens.

“But it has been amazing. I probably didn’t expect it to be as good as what it was. I’ve said it before, this has really changed my career around. I wasn’t in the best of places when I was down south.

“But I’ve come up here and the players, the staff, the fans, they’ve all welcomed me in and they’ve given me that confidence and belief to enjoy playing football again.

“I was always quite confident in my own ability, but I knew coming here, the demand of the club and the pressure, I do enjoy that but no-one knows what is going to happen. I got off to a good start and just thrived off that belief. The support here has been top-class.

“You can put how well I have done down to that. I probably wasn’t enjoying my football down south. I was a scapegoat and it’s tough when you’re in there. The love I’ve had here has been amazing. I’m loving it here.”

Rodgers has also made it clear that he wants the player full-time at Celtic and said: “The board know how I feel on Adam, that was the reason for bringing him in.

“I knew what I was getting because I’d seen him in the Premier League at 18. He has all the attributes. He’s fast, dynamic, strong and I felt with better positioning he’d get goals.

“What he’s done since coming in is show that he’s a goalscorer. He gets different types of goals. He has great movement in the box and he deals with pressure moments. He’s been absolutely immense for us and he’s clearly someone I’d like to do something with.”

Landing Idah would be a shrewd move by Celtic but his fate ultimately lies in the hands of Norwich. They have a big decision to make on what to do with him and for the time being, he is preparing for the start of the new Championship.