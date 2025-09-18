Here’s a look at everything you need to know ahead of the semi-final draw

As we reach the closing stages of the League Cup, only four teams will get their day out at the home of Scottish Football.

Seven Premiership teams including Rangers and Celtic remain in the competition, as well as one Championship side. Hearts and Dundee United are amongst the club’s that won’t be involved in the quarter final stage, following their exits in the last 16 to St Mirren and Kilmarnock respectively.

The biggest shock of the tournament so far was Premiership side, Dundee’s early exit, as Steven Pressley’s men went out in the group stage after losing to Alloa Athletic and Airdrieonians. As we find out whether anymore upsets are on the cards, here’s a look at everything you need to know ahead of the semi-final draw:

When is the semi-final draw?

The semi-final draw for the Premier Sports Cup will take place after the Partick Thistle vs Celtic match on Sunday afternoon. Depending on whether the game requires extra time or penalties, the draw is expected to be any time between 17:30 and 18:30 (BST).

Will the semi-final draw be televised?

Yes, the draw will be shown live on Premier Sports after the Celtic match. If you are not subscribed to Premier Sports you can do so here. Packages start from £10.99.

Who could be involved in the semi-final draw?

The quarter-finals matches will take place over the weekend. If any match ends in a draw it will be decided by extra time and penalties.

The matches are:

Kilmarnock vs St Mirren: Friday, 7.45pm

Aberdeen vs Motherwell: Saturday, 3pm

Rangers vs Hibs: Saturday, 5.45pm

Partick Thistle vs Celtic: Sunday, 3.30pm

Each match will be shown live on Premier Sports.

What are the latest bookies odds for the Premier Sports Cup?

Celtic are favourites to lift the trophy for a second season running while Motherwell could be seen as the dark horses. The tournament odds are:

Celtic - 11/8

Rangers - 2/1

Aberdeen - 7/1

Hibs - 12/1

Kilmarnock - 14/1

St Mirren - 16/1

Motherwell - 20/1

Partick Thistle - 50/1

What is the team news for Rangers and Celtic ahead of their quarter final clashes?

Following his heroics at Rugby Park, Kelechi Iheanacho is set to start for Celtic. There were doubts about the form of the Nigerian International but Celtic fans will be hoping his late winner can give him some confidence. Kieran Tierney looks back up to speed after withdrawing from the Scotland National Team as the left back came on as sub for Brendan Rodgers at Rugby Park. Alistair Johnston remains sidelined until November while Jota won’t be back until 2026.

For Rangers, Joe Rothwell is a doubt as he went off injured in the defeat to Hearts. After coming on as a substitute himself, the former Leeds United man looked lively in the match but suffered a knock after 20 minutes of game time. Dujon Sterling remains out with an achilles tendon injury.