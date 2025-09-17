A look at the latest news from both Celtic and Rangers after an action-packed weekend

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Celtic star has been told he’ll be able to sign a new contract at the end of the season if he continues to ‘score goals’. Meanwhile, a former Leicester City and Crystal Palace manager has stuck up for Russell Martin, after the Rangers boss received criticism for taking his team for a dip in Loch Lomond.

Celtic moved back to the top of the SPFL Premiership after a 2-1 win against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park. A Daizen Maeda header put The Hoops in front before Killie’s David Watson equalised. As the game looked destined for a draw, Celtic were awarded a controversial penalty in the last minute, which new signing, Kelechi Iheanacho calmly tucked away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the other side of the city, things went from bad to worse for Russell Martin, as Rangers were defeated 2-0 by Hearts at Ibrox. A Lawrence Shankland double was enough to give the visitors all three points as The Jambos won a league game in Govan for the first time in 11 years. After the match, Rangers fans made their feelings known that Martin should be sacked.

In an eventful week in Glasgow, here’s a look at the latest news coming out of both Celtic Park and Ibrox.

Celtic ace told to ‘score goals’ to earn contract extension

After his heroics at Rugby Park, Celtic couldn’t have made it any clearer to Kelechi Iheanacho what he has to do to extend his Parkhead contract. The former Manchester City man signed for The Hoops as a free agent just after Deadline Day and is set to leave the club when his deal runs out at the end of the season.

However, according to Football Insider: “Celtic will agree a contract extension with Kelechi Iheanacho down the line if the striker continues to score goals.” The Nigerian has an impressive goals-to-game ratio so far in his career and has reached double figures in an English Premier League season before at Leicester City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brendan Rodgers signed Iheanacho after being snubbed by Kasper Dolberg and David Datro Fofana on Deadline Day, however the Celtic boss will be hoping this was a blessing in disguise. The Celts now prepare for their Premier Sports Cup match against in-form, Partick Thistle, where Iheanacho is expected to start up front.

Martin right to ‘shake things up’ claims veteran gaffer

Russell Martin has received criticism for taking his Rangers team to Loch Lomond following their disappointing start to the season. Despite this, Swindon Town manager, Ian Holloway has stuck up for the under pressure Ibrox boss.

According to The Scottish Sun, he said: “why not shake things up and try something different? What Russell did the other day is far from mad. I like it and it's common sense really. When things aren’t going the way you want, it’s natural to take the players somewhere else to get away from it all.

“Going swimming and hill walking will have taken their mind off things and it will have been a bit of fun. I fully get what Russell is doing and I applaud him for it. I have tried all sorts of things over the years at different clubs.” Holloway takes a different view to former Tottenham midfielder, Jamie O’Hara, who claimed on Sky Sports News’ Fan Club that Martin’s team-bonding stunt is ‘making things worse’ at Ibrox.