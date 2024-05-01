Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Both Celtic and Rangers banked wins in their latest Scottish Premiership matches to keep the title race gap at just three points. The end of the season is now in sight and the summer transfer window will soon be open for business.

Both Glasgow sides will have a healthy reach to bolster their squads ahead of the 2024/25 term, but they also potential outgoings on the cards as well. Let’s take a look at the latest updates on Celtic and Rangers transfer rumour mill.

Rangers star adamant on staying

Jack Butland has been the topic of significant interest ahead of the summer transfer window after resurrecting his form with Rangers. The England international signed for the Glasgow side last year and has more than impressed in his first season at Ibrox. The 31-year-old has been ever-present in the Gers’ Premiership title charge.

Despite the interest from Premier League clubs and a report last month claiming Rangers would be willing to sell up for £15 million, Butland has stressed that his priority remains at his current club.

“I signed a four year contract with beliefs of winning things and winning lots of trophies. That hasn’t changed in my mind,” the shot-stopper said. “Ultimately, in football when you do perform well, there’s always going to be noise and there’s always going to be talk. Where I’m at is that I’m loving my time here and I’m fully focused on achieving here and continuing to do so. That’s all that my mind is set on, that’s Rangers Football Club.”

Manager provides update on Celtic-linked ace

Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes has recently been linked with a switch to Celtic as the Premiership leaders eye him for a potential coaching role. The winger turns 37 in July and with his contract expiring in the summer, many expect him to hang up his boots and turn to managing.

Interim Aberdeen manager Peter Leven has relied on Hayes this season, having described the backroom staff as ‘stretched’, and has said that the 36-year-old will continue is his current hybrid role as player and coach with the Dons until the end of the term. However, he has hinted that if Hayes opted to pursue a coaching role elsewhere this summer, he will be backed by those at Aberdeen.

“I don’t know what he is going to do after that. Jonny will play when I need him and he is still there. We are a little bit stretched for coaches, which is why we are all chipping in. Scott and Jonny are helping out,” Leven said.

“Jonny has opened that door by coaching the U16s here. I have seen him put on a couple of sessions and he’s a decent coach. What Jonny wants to do, we will support him.”