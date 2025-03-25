Rangers are on the hunt for a new manager amid 49ers takeover chat and one is claimed by a pundit to be willing to stick his name in.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Scottish football pundit reckons there is one name firmly in the next Rangers manager shake-up - as he senses what the 49ers may think.

The US-backed 49ers Enterprises are continuing their pursuit of a takeover at Ibrox. Barry Ferguson is currently the interim manager after Philippe Clement’s sacking and he has guided the team to Europa League progress and Fenerbahce plus a win at Parkhead against Celtic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Scotland international Andy Walker has cast his verdict on how the 49ers may look at one of their first major tasks should they get a deal over the line, a new permanent manager. He wonders who they will go for but gets the feeling whoever it is may need to be arriving with some experience on the continent, like Clement and former player Giovanni van Bronckhorst did recently.

49ers stance on next Rangers manager predicted

Walker told Go Radio: “I just think you're entitled, as any takeover consortium, if you are putting the money in, you're absolutely entitled to get the man in that you want. That might be someone who sells jerseys, sells tickets. He might not have an association with Scottish football.

“And I think when you see what Rangers did the last time, moving from Michael Beale, who had no real experience, other than being an assistant to Steven Gerrard. But then they went to Philippe Clement. And to be fair to Clement, he was a winning manager.

“He had managed in Europe. He'd won titles in other countries. And I think any new Rangers manager, you would expect him to have experience in Europe. You would expect him to have got a reputation somewhere. Barry is just, he's in the door now. He's been thrown in. I didn't expect him to beat Fenerbahce. I didn’t expect him to beat Celtic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry Ferguson turns Rangers contender

Walker - who worked with Ferguson as a pundit at the radio station - senses his former colleague is now a live option for Rangers to hire as their next manager. His issue is not Celtic though, rather making their form more consistent against the rest of the Scottish top flight.

Walker added: “He'll be a contender. And knowing Barry in the time that I've known him in here over the last couple of years, I know that he's got this ferocious appetite for winning.

“He'll want to put his name forward for it. It’s really strange when you look at this Rangers team and Barry's been able to, as Philippe Clement did, to be fair to him in the last game in January, put together a team and a system and a belief that you could beat the best in the country. And they've beaten Celtic the last twice. They've played them, ran them close in the Premier Sports Cup final.

“Celtic are going to win the league. But the problem for Rangers seems to me is not Celtic. It's having this ability to be consistent on the road and, of course, at home.”