A Rangers hero has won the admiration of the former Burnley and Everton manager.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Dyche has named a Rangers hero as one of his top bargain signings as a manager.

The Englishman has become a popular figure for his honest approach to the game and management, enjoying plenty of success with Burnley, and was most recently at Everton. While at Turf Moor, he snapped up Scott Arfield from Huddersfield Town on a free transfer, who would go on to enjoy five years in claret before joining Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arfield became a favourite of the Ibrox support, winning the Premiership title, Scottish Cup and playing a key role in the run to 2022’s Europa League final. Alongside playing for boyhood club Falkirk, Arfield also undertakes media, and is a Rangers columnist for one newspaper alongside work on the Ibrox club’s matches across platforms like BBC Sport Scotland and Sky Sports.

Sean Dyche love-in of Rangers hero

Rangers fans aren’t the only ones who hold Arfield in high regard. Dyche told talkSPORT on how Burnley handled their first Premier League promotion under him, with a cheeky dig at Bayern and former Turf Moor boss Vincent Kompany: “The pre-season, we sold Charlie Austin two days before the first game of the season for about four million quid, club wanted the money in obviously. Spent nothing but brought in Tom Heaton, who was incredible, Scott Arfield, incredible, David Jones, incredible. Three players on frees by the way, and got promoted that year. So what the club were brilliant at, they dealt with that promotion in the right way.

"And the reason was, and I was involved in this, but I said to them they were still paying players off from two years, three years previous when they got in the Premier League. And I went, you can't go through that again.

"I said, there's got to be more to it. Now you've got to do something that means something. So they agreed, built the training ground, took a knock, went down that first season. I spent about nine million quid on the team, which is farcical, really.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But put the money into the club and the future of the club. And they did stand by me. So we did go down that season on 33 points. People forget that. We've gone to big Komps (Kompany), haven't we? Twenty four (points), I think they got. It's been £127 million and got the Bayern job.

"Come on, I don't know how that works. I wish I was doing it. I wish I'd have left the club £127 million in debt and then got the Bayern job. Anyways, there's an interesting twist of life."

Arfield analysis

The midfielder was recently on co-commentary duty for Rangers against Celtic, which his former side won 3-2 at Parkhead, revealing what Hoops legend Chris Sutton said to him in the gantry. He wrote in his Rangers Daily Record column: “I'm not sure who would have been more nervous - Barry Ferguson making his Old Firm dugout debut or me performing my co-coms bow up in the Parkhead rafters.

“It was some experience to have that incredible position perched high in the gantry to watch the game as I took up the Sky Sports mics for the first time. Thankfully I was well looked after by Ian Crocker and my new Record Sport sidekick Chris Sutton as the derby thriller got underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Chris joked after the game that I wouldn’t be welcomed back and I suspect that’s not just because Rangers won. He’s right to have his opinion on what happened after the game with the victors’ celebrations but I certainly have mine - and it won’t surprise you that I view it all a bit differently from the big fella. He’s accused my old side of getting majorly carried away with their 3-2 derby triumph, calling the scenes at the end a “brass neck”. Barry and his players had every right to drink in that moment - even if the odd drop of water was spilled in the process!”