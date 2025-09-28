One pundit has held nothing back on what he thinks of the current Rangers squad.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One pundit has ruthlessly put a clutch of Rangers stars on his midweek flop list - including summer signings, regulars and a Tottenham loanee.

Derek Ferguson was on Sportsound duties during his former side’s 1-0 loss to Genk in the Europa League midweek. Mohamed Diomande was sent off in the first half and Rangers offered little in the way of attacking resistance to a narrow loss, as they currently sit 11th in the Premiership ahead of Sunday’s match with Livingston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-midfielder Ferguson had Jack Butland, Max Aarons, John Souttar, Derek Cornelius, Jayden Meghoma, Nico Raskin, Mohamed Diomande, Tottenham loanee Moore and Thelo Aasgaard all in his line of fire for what they put into the game and the season overall. Djeidi Gassama stands out as the shining light with captain James Tavernier still impressing, while he was left sorry for sole starting striker Youssef Chermiti.

Derek Ferguson on Rangers vs Genk

He said in a lengthy assessment: “Well, you look at Butland. Butland’s a good keeper in terms of shot-stopping. Is he good with the ball at his feet? No, it's not his game, but he's been asked to do that. He's uncomfortable. Aarons has come in to replace Tav, supposedly it was to be an upgrade. Is it an upgrade? No. Tavernier is still there, still giving it his best. Then you look at John Souttar, who finally gets played in his proper position, but I've seen John Souttar over the years.

“He's playing too safe. I think there was an opportunity for him to play forward a little bit more, even diagonals. Cornelius has just come in. I just looked at him, I think he looked a little kind of spooked towards the end. You could see that maybe everything that's going on around about him is starting to affect him. Meghoma at the back, I think he's found wanting a little bit of times positionally wise.

“In the middle of the park, we were talking about discipline. He lost his discipline, Diomande, with that poor challenge. Raskin was under par. You look at him, you look a little bit forward, young Moore has come up. You don't want to criticise young boys, but when you take to the park, you've got to say it the way it is. He was very poor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What Rangers signings have impressed?

“He wouldn't have started for me. Then you look at Aasgaard in the middle of the park. He's a physical specimen, he should be powering forward with the balls, getting shots off. Doesn't do it. Gassama’s the one, he's the one shining light, he gives you something and he gets balls into the box. He creates stuff.

“He can get past people. He excites you, and then you look at Chermiti. I felt sorry for him because there was an opportunity in the second half where the players, the back players, could have dropped the ball into him. Midfield players, all they need to do is get attracted towards whether it's Tavernier, Souttar and as soon as they play that forward ball, they just spin, go in, try and support Chermiti.

“He tries to take it in but he gets very little service because of the way the Rangers are set up, they don't put balls into the box. Look at Genk. When they get into wide areas, their first thought was quality balls in, and they did that with the full-back. “