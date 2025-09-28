There is already debate brewing over a key question that is always asked about Rangers and Celtic.

Rangers have been hit with a dire Celtic question - as the first summer of 49ers spending comes under the radar.

New chairman Andrew Cavenagh has been at Ibrox for the last two home matches versus Hibs and Genk, where protests have been launched against CEO Patrick Stewart and head coach Russell Martin continuing in their jobs, with thousands of seats unsold. A 2-0 victory was had over Hibs in the Premier Sports Cup before losing 1-0 to Genk in the Europa League.

Cavenagh took charge at Ibrox this summer alongside 49ers Enterprises and former midfielder Andy Halliday is of the belief around £25m was put into the playing squad in the transfer window. They head to Livingston 11th in the Premiership table and winless in five league matches, with Halliday wondering if the ‘pot of gold’ that has been put into the club by their new investors is already up in smoke with Celtic 10 points in front ahead of Livi.

Andy Halliday on Rangers spending under the 49ers

The Motherwell midfielder said on Sportsound: “When the news broke that Andrew Cavenagh and the 49ers were going to be investing in Rangers in, I think it was February or March time, everybody... the current season was written off. Everyone was already just thinking about the summer because now you're going into a summer where Rangers can go and spend a lot of money. They can go and bring in higher profile players.

“They can go and attract another manager and you're now going into the season with loads of optimism. Rangers then go and spend £25 million and don't win a game in the first five. So I think you just add into... Rangers fans have been looking forward to this season since March because they know the pot of gold that they've got. They've spent years buying players for £1 million, £2 million. Over the case of summer, maybe spend a total of £5-6 million.

“They've now spent £25 million to go and compete on all fronts and there's already murmurs and debates as, is it too far a gap already against Celtic? I think everyone can appreciate it. I think Celtic fans and Brendan Rodgers have even said it much. It's not been the Celtic team so far we've seen this season than the Celtic team that Rangers have been competing against in the last three, four years.”

Russell Martin on Andrew Cavenagh

Speaking to Sky on Cavenagh, Martin said: “You guys love making out like every one is a big conversation about 'is he going, is he staying, what has been said' - but just generally we chat about the football club and how we can improve.

“About the next game. It is never just me and Andrew, it's me and my staff, or me, Kevin Thelwell, Andrew, Patrick (Stewart - all the guys in there.

"We have a good conversation, an honest conversation and it was the same again. There was nothing out of the ordinary with that."