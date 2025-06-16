A former Rangers goalkeeper has given his thoughts on the major squad rebuild facing new Ibrox boss Russell Martin

Cammy Bell is adamant Rangers new-look board and head coach Russell Martin will be working around the clock in order to bring stability and success back to Ibrox.

The Ibrox club will discover their UEFA Champions League second qualifying round opponents on Wednesday, with former Southampton boss Martin now facing a race against time assemble his revamped squad ahead of next month’s qualifiers.

The Light Blues have been linked with a host of players, but no signings have been made as of yet and further departures are still expected over the coming weeks with top scorer Cyriel Dessers most notably on the brink of heading through the exit door.

And former Gers goalkeeper Bell has talked up the importance of Martin’s time spent on the training pitch with his players as he attempts to implement his ideas and style of play.

“Stability is the main thing, first and foremost,” Bell admitted when quizzed on the current situation at his former club. “I think the takeover happening was really important to get that over the line. The guy who have came in behind the scenes are making headway going forward. There’s a huge amount of work to be done at Ibrox with regards to structuring the club, the way the American want it to run.

“It’s going to take time, and then you look at the footballing side. They’ve obviously brought in a new head coach in Russell Martin, so he’s got a massive task ahead. I’d imagine there’s going to be a huge amount of players coming in and going out of the club, so it’s going to be a big month ahead before that European game, which is always one of the biggest games for Rangers because you’ve got to start well and progress in Europe.

“It’s going to be a huge amount of turnover in a short space of time. But, again, the team they have put together behind the scenes will have been working relentlessly to get things right. There will be a movement in and out, but then it’s down to Russell to gel that squad together.

“I know the players are back in next week and they’ll be training really hard. Pre-season has changed nowadays, players are expected to come back really fit and in good shape. There will be a lot of work on the training ground with regards the way Russell Martin wants his team to play next season.

“It’s a new style, a new philosophy he’s bringing to try and bring success to Rangers, so it’s going to take a bit of time to implement that.”

Asked if such a high turnover over a short period of time can still yield success in the short term, Bell responded: “It’s difficult. I wouldn’t say it can’t work. It’s going to take a lot of time on the training pitch, which is vitally important. We all know Russell Martin wants to play this expansive, high-press and high energy football, so that will be new to the players.

“That will be different from what they’ve previously experienced with the last couple of managers. It’s not ideal that their first match is going to be one of the biggest matches, but Rangers are used to that. The players know the pressures that come with it and Russell will spend as much time out on the grass as he can.

“I’m pretty sure his phone will be ringing off the hook during that time with players heading in opposite directions. You can’t underestimate the amount of work that still has to be done, but I’m pretty sure everyone at Ibrox will be working as hard as they can to get as much of it done before these (Champions League) qualifiers.”

*Cammy Bell was launching the Refugee World Cup Scotland 2025 tournament on Sunday 29th June at Toryglen Regional Football Centre. The event celebrates the diversity of communities in Scotland through football while standing up for the rights of refugees.