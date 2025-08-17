Ibrox academy graduate has spoken about his decision to leave his boyhood club after joining a Scottish Championship side

Robbie Fraser has declared he was in need of a fresh start after leaving boyhood club Rangers for Scottish Championship side Dunfermline on a permanent deal.

The 22-year-old defender, who brought an end to his 16-year stay at Ibrox on Friday after joining the Pars for an undisclosed fee, admits he now feels in a position to prove he is “capable of holding my own” on senior football.

Fraser - who has penned a three-year deal at East End Park - decided the time was right to leave his “home” in search of regular first-team football, having remained on the fringes in Govan for several years without nailing down a place in the starting XI.

He had a successful loan spell at Livingston last season, helping the West Lothian club earn promotion back to the top-flight via the play-off final.

Successful Livingston loan spell sparks fire in Fraser

And the left-back confessed that experience whet his appetite to achieve more in the game as he looks to play his part in putting Neil Lennon’s side in the frame for promotion this term.

He stated: “I was at Rangers for 16 years, so a long time. But it’s a fresh start, a needed start and one I’m certainly looking forward to. It’s not easy (to leave Rangers). People might say it can be easy if you’re finding it a bit difficult to get game-time and that.

“But, you know, being there that long, it was my home for 16 years; it’s a long, long time. But I’m at a stage in my career where I’ve come out of that younger phase and I want to come out and get games.

“I’d never, ever disrespect Rangers whatsoever. They did a lot for me, they brought me up. They made me a man, to be honest, with the education I got with them and the opportunities I did get with them.

“So, I’ve got a lot to be thankful for, but all you want to do is play football. I want to show that I’m more than capable of holding my own. I want to do my absolute best for this football club, I want to get us back to the top league, where they should be.”

Asked specifically about his stint with Livi during the second half of the previous campaign, Fraser added: “If I maybe didn’t have that, I’d have had a slightly different approach. But getting that little taster for six months, it’s made me really enthusiastic to come out and show who I am and what I can be. I’m at a great place now, a great club, with great people in it.”

Fraser aiming to hit ground running under Neil Lennon

Fraser made six first-team appearances for Rangers, the last of which came as a late substitute’s in the 3-0 Old Firm victory over Celtic in January’s New Year clash at Ibrox.

However, his full focus is now on bringing success back to the Fifers under the stewardship of ex-Celtic player and manager Lennon.

“I know how big the club is, I know the manager’s pedigree, I know some of the boys at the club as well,” Fraser admitted, who came through the Gers youth ranks with Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Connor Young and Mason Munn.

“I know about playing in the stadium, I know a lot of things about the club. So, obviously, all of that together, the way the manager spoke to me, how much he wanted me, that all comes into consideration.

“It’s just about getting my head down and trying to show why I was wanted so much.”

A Rangers statement read: “Rangers can confirm defender Robbie Fraser has joined Scottish Championship side Dunfermline Athletic in a permanent deal.

“Fraser, a graduate of the Rangers Academy, made his senior debut for the club in May 2024 and featured four times for the Gers last season. Robbie leaves with the best wishes of everyone at the club.”