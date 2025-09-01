Here are some of the latest Rangers transfer headlines, including a former Sunderland star on the radar and an ex ace’s Everton future.

Rangers are going to the wire on transfer deadline day - as a former Sunderland man is targeted and academy product’s Everton departure falls through.

The Light Blues have had a busy first summer transfer window under the new ownership of 49ers Enterprises and Andrew Cavenagh. Head coach Russell Martin is under pressure but he and sporting director Kevin Thelwell have been trusted to lead a squad revamp that’s included plenty of ins and outs.

Oscar Cortes has already departed to Sporting Gijon and Youssef Chermiti is expected to arrive from Everton, but that may not be the only business that is done around Govan on September 1st. There is another Rangers are looking at, Saint Etienne midfielder Pierre Ekwah after his Sunderland loan deal was turned into a permanent one.

Pierre Ekwah to Rangers latest

He impressed at the French side but their relegation to Ligue 2 has had him pushing for a move, with Rangers one of the side’s interested. Reputable French outlet L’Equipe said: “Although Saint-Etienne is still closing the door on the departure of its midfielder, the Spanish club is expected to make an offer this Monday. The Glasgow club could also be active.

“The 23-year-old midfielder finds himself in a similar situation to Lucas Stassin , who is also keen to leave the Forez club, which has been relegated to Ligue 2. Two clubs are ready to try to convince ASSE's sporting management at the end of the season. Levante (Spain) is expected to send an offer, while Glasgow Rangers (Scotland) is working to offload a player before contacting Saint-Etienne.”

Ekwah made made 61 appearances and scored five goals during his time at Sunderland, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman saying last month: “Pierre moved last summer to play regularly and continue his development. He achieved this, and although it was a challenging season for Saint-Étienne, their decision to exercise this option indicates the level of his performances.

“Pierre joined us without any senior experience – he believed in Sunderland, and we believed in him. We are proud of the role we have played in his career, and he is rightly held in high esteem by our supporters. We all wish him well in the next chapter of his career."

Nathan Patterson Everton exit latest

Meanwhile, as Chermiti prepares to swap Everton for Rangers, Ibrox academy graduate Nathan Patterson is posied to stay in Merseyside. Sevilla were interested in a deal for the right back who has been plagued by injuries since his 2022 switch to the Premier League side, but another deal going off the rails has ended the Scotland international’s La Liga hopes.

The Guardian state: “Nathan Patterson’s proposed move from Everton to Sevilla appears to be off. The Scotland international had been in talks over a season loan as he attempts to revive an injury-hit career. But with Sevilla right back Juanlu Sanchez looking likely to remain at the club - Napoli were interested - that avenue now looks closed.”