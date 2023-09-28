Duncan Ferguson is aiming to turn Inverness Caledonian Thistle’s fortunes around as he takes over as manager

Former Rangers striker Duncan Ferguson will begin life in the Inverness Caledonian Thistle dugout when he leads the team into a crucial away game against a high-flying Arbroath side.

Ferguson inherits a team that are currently bottom of the Scottish Championship and winless in their opening six games but he is optimistic of his chances of turning the club’s fortunes around and claims his new side are “as good as anyone in the league.”

The move to Caley Thistle marks Ferguson’s return to Scottish Football for the first time since he left Rangers for Everton in 1994 and he went on to establish himself as a fan favourite in several stints on Merseyside both as a player and a coach.

Ferguson claims his first objective at Inverness is to get the “feel good factor” back at the club and he is desperate to avoid a second relegation on his CV after a relegation with Forest Green Rovers last season.

The former Scotland international is aiming to build the club back up to its former heights and eventually return to the club to the top-flight for the first time since their relegation in 2017.

Ferguson is assembling a strong coaching team to help him with this task and one of the names that he looks set to link up with is former Dundee United team mate and fellow ex Rangers player Gary Bollan.

Bollan made his first team debut at Dundee United and played alongside Ferguson for the first three years of his career as he emerged as an up and coming talent.

The 50-year-old has not played with Ferguson since 1993, though he did join Rangers just months after his departure to the Toffees.

Bollan enjoyed a three-year stint at Ibrox where he was primarily as a squad player before a string of moves to Scottish sides such as Livingston, Dundee United, Motherwell, Clyde, Brechin City and Albion Rovers.

Since his retirement in 2008, he has worked as the manager of Livingston, Airdrienonians, Forfar Athletic and Cowdenbeath.