Rangers players lift the Youth Cup Trophy after a Youth Cup Final in 2022

Rangers go head-to-head with Aberdeen in the Scottish Youth Cup Final at Hampden Park this evening - with this season’s showpiece expected to serve up another thrilling encounter.

The young Gers went down 6-5 to Glasgow rivals Celtic in the final at the national stadium 12 months ago - something Steven Smith’s side will be determined to avenge this time around. The Ibrox side last lifted the prestigious trophy against Hearts back in 2022.

Opponents Aberdeen haven't reached this stage of the tournament since 2018 when they crashed to defeat against Hibernian. The Dons last lifted the silverware all the way back in 2001 - a run Scott Anderson’s men will be desperate to bring to an end here.

Rangers scraped through their semi-final tie against Dundee United on penalties, while Aberdeen thrashed Ayr United 7-2 to book their spot in the final.

Here's your confirmed starting line ups ahead of this evening’s contest at the national stadium...

Rangers starting XI:

Mason Munn, Zander Hutton, Cameron Scott, Leyton Grant (C), Jack Wylie, Connor Campbell, Paul Nsio, Kerr Robertson, Josh Gentles, Findlay Curtis, Archie Stevens.

SUBS: Alfie Halliwell (GK), Arran Kerr, Calum Adamson, Blaine McClure, Callum Burnside, Kieron Willox, Chris Eadie.

Aberdeen starting XI:

Rodrigo Vitols, Kai Watson, Brendan Hamilton, Findlay Marshall, Lewis Carrol, Alfie Stewart (C), Cammy Wilson, Timothy Akindileni, Fletcher Boyd, Fraser Mackie, Alfie Bavidge.

SUBS: Theo Simpson (GK), Dylan Ross, Ellis Clark, Cooper Masson, Joseph Teasdale, Tristan Stephen, Christovie Kondolo.

Who are the match officials?