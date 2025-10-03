Former Old Trafford chief to reunite with Rangers CEO as major behind the scenes reshuffle continues

Former Manchester United director of operations Jim Liggett is set to be appointed as Rangers' new chief operating officer until the end of the season, according to a report.

The Rangers Review state Liggett will take up the position next month on an interim basis while the club searches for a permanent candidate.

It's the latest appointment taking place behind the scenes at Ibrox this week as part of a major reshuffle in personnel, with sporting director Kevin Thelwell on the brink of naming his 26-year-old son Robbie as the Light Blues’ new head of recruitment.

That has sparked major backlash against the Englishman, who was confronted by angry supporters at the club’s hotel in Austria alongside CEO Patrick Stewart in the wake of Thursday’s 2-1 Europa League defeat to Sturm Graz.

Thelwell has been accused of nepotism after it was claimed that he will raid former club Everton for head of emerging talent Nathan Fisher, who will arrive in Govan as new head scout. Jaymes Monte will also check in as data insights lead.

And it’s now emerged that Stewart is taking a similar approach to fill the COO role.

Liggett, who spent 25 years with Greater Manchester Police before moving to Old Trafford as head of security in 2017, worked alongside Stewart as director of operations before leaving the Premier League giants last month.

Stewart also appointed former Man Utd employee Sean Jefferson as Rangers' chief commercial officer shortly after moving north of the border. However, it’s reported that his temporary reign will end soon with Rangers in the final stages of choosing a longer term candidate to fill the role.

Rangers are also close to appointment a new chief commercial officer - a position which has remained vacant since the departure of Karim Virani in December 2024.

Stewart declared earlier this summer that “seismic” changes were taking place at Ibrox following the arrival of new American owners Andrew Cavenagh and the 49ers Consortium fronted by Paraag Marathe.

He admitted back in June: “It clearly is incredibly significant. That’s three seismic changes; a change of ownership, followed by a sporting director coming in, followed by a head coach being announced.

“That’s an awful lot of activity for one club in one week. I think it does herald a really positive new chapter for the club. I think it is a seismic period for the club and sets a really strong foundation for the future.”