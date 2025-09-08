Rangers were busy in the summer market and they might not be done according to reports.

Rangers could make a move for a Premier League-proven free agent and ex-Champions League winner, as Everton and Leeds United monitor the ace’s situation.

It was a busy summer at Ibrox, with new sporting director Kevin Thelwell in the door alongside fresh owners, 49ers Enterprises and Andrew Cavenagh, alongside head coach Russell Martin. They made a raft of signings hitting the double digits mark but their shopping might not be done according to new claims.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is a free agent after two years in Turkey at Besiktas. He has serious EPL pedigree after time at Arsenal, then at Liverpool, where he won that title, the Champions League, a FIFA Club World Cup, one UEFA Super Cup, the FA Cup and also the Carabao Cup. Alongside Brentford, Bournemouth rivals Everton and Leeds United - also owned by 49ers Enterprises - Rangers are said to be keen. They are also mentioned as the side most active in signing the ace.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Rangers latest

TBR claim: “The England international agreed to mutually terminate his contract at Besiktas towards the end of August – one year ahead of its expiration date – and is now looking for a new club. Rangers are considering a move for the man with 235 Premier League appearances – who can be signed whenever due to his free agency despite the closure of the transfer window.

“TBR Football can also confirm that Everton and Leeds are aware of the situation involving Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, with sources adding that two other English clubs are looking. Brentford and Burnley are also on alert after the Southampton academy graduate became a free agent. Rangers are also keen and seem most interested, with the Scottish giants actively considering an approach for the 32-year-old. “

Thelwell recently broke down the window with Rangers TV. He said: “Andrew Cavenagh and the ownership have been very supportive and we have seen that. I think it is circa of £20m net spend, which is a big number in our context. So, I think fans should see that in a very positive way, it sends a very clear message about what we want to do with the team.

Kevin Thelwell on Rangers transfer window

“We want to build a better team, a stronger team, and the owners are committed to doing that and have done that from a financial perspective in this window. It is not all about buying players of course, and we can't expect the ownership to be spending year on year in that way, we have to play our part in that, so outgoings and trading has to be a significant part of anybody's trading model.

“Whilst we don't want to lose players, there is a necessity to trade and I think we have traded well in this period. I’m pleased with the business we have done, so if we take the incoming players, I think we have got a nice balance within the group.

“What I mean by that is we have some young and hungry players, players that can help us now, but also develop and stay with us for a longer period. Now the window is closed, we have brought in some senior players as well that should also help the group. You can't have all young players because they don't have the necessary experience and expertise. They are still growing and developing and neither can you have all senior players, because you need some of this hunger that young players bring and this fearlessness. Talking broadly, without question in my opinion, we have improved the group and the team. There is certainly more depth.”