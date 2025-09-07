The new ‘really good’ Rangers addition was on Ferguson’s radar when he took charge last season

With the financial backing of Andrew Cavenagh and the 49ers Enterprise, Russell Martin made fourteen new signings in the summer transfer window. The Rangers boss spent over £30m as he attempts to bridge the gap on Celtic.

Rangers forked out eight figures for the first time in 25 years with the addition of Youssef Chermiti for £10m. They also signed former Aberdeen striker, Bojan Miovski from Girona, who played 72 minutes in the most recent Old Firm derby.

Former Rangers coach Billy Dodds, who worked under Barry Ferguson during his caretaker spell, says that they also had their eye on the Macedonian. The former Rangers and Chelsea striker thinks that Miovski will be a ‘really good’ signing for The Gers.

Miovski has ‘right attitude for Rangers’ following summer move

Following the dismissal of Philippe Clement, Barry Ferguson was appointed as Rangers interim head-coach in February. The former Gers captain, brought former teammates Billy Dodds, Neil McCann and Allan McGregor into his coaching team. Ferguson had some good results as Rangers gaffer, notably a 3-2 victory at Celtic Park, however his tenure came to an end in May

Dodds thinks that Bojan Miovski’s Ibrox move will be beneficial to both the player and the club, while admitting that Ferguson would’ve signed him if he had the chance. According to the Daily Record, Dodds said “Miovski has got the right attitude for Rangers, along with everything else.

“We would probably have had a nibble at him but we never got the chance. His characteristics fit in perfectly at Rangers. Then, whether it’s work rate, technical ability, desire, attitude, chasing the ball, getting into goalscoring positions, holding the ball up, running in behind. They are ALL there.

“I don’t see how he can fail – as long as Rangers are playing well and he’s getting the supply. He’ll probably be thinking: ‘I could score a right few goals here.’ I think he will be a really good signing.”

Girona flop irrelevant says Dodds

Despite scoring goals for fun when he was at Aberdeen, Miovski struggled for form during his time in Spain. The 26-year old only scored two goals last season for Girona, but Dodds thinks it will make him stronger. He said: “Miovski has had a big move that’s not quite worked out.

“But I feel he will be all the better for that. He will have gained so much experience from that one season with Girona. He was playing in the top division in Spain, with an ambitious club, and playing Champions League football. Although it never quite happened for him, being part of that kind of set-up can only give him confidence.

“It’s got to help give him belief that he’s a top player if a club of that stature have paid that kind of money for him. So, signing for Rangers after that, he will know he can cut it.”

Miovski scored an impressive 32 goals in his 2 full seasons at Aberdeen. If he can replicate those numbers at Ibrox, perhaps he could become the prolific number nine that the Govan side desire.