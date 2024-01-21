Rangers 'agree fee' for versatile midfielder while Celtic's pursuit of Premier League ace could still be on
The latest transfer rumours for Celtic and Rangers.
Celtic continued their run towards the Scottish Premiership title after their latest 3-0 win over St Mirren. Brendan Rodgers' side are eight points clear at the top of the table but rivals Rangers still pose a threat amid this rollercoaster of a season.
The Gers have an important two games in-hand, which will close the gap to just two points and could put the pressure on the reigning champions.
In the meantime, both sides have been linked with a number of potential new recruits as they look to strengthen their ranks in the January transfer window. We are now more than halfway through, so let's take a look at some of the latest reports on the rumour mill.
Rangers 'agree fee' for midfielder
Rangers have 'agreed a fee' to sign midfielder Mohamed Diomande from Danish club FC Nordsjaelland. That's according to local outlet B.T, who report that the 22-year-old is due to fly home from the club's US training camp on Sunday to undergo a medical at Ibrox 'in the coming days'.
Diomande's contract is due to expire at the end of 2024 but Rangers are looking to secure his services much earlier. The Superliga rising star is extremely versatile — he is a central midfielder by trade but can operate in a more attacking role, including at centre-forward and even left-wing. Diomande contributed seven goals and four assists for Nordsjaelland last season.
Celtic Premier League signing could still be on
Celtic have been linked with a move for Liverpool's Owen Beck, who spent the first half of the season on loan with Dundee FC. The 21-year-old was recalled in the new year as Jurgen Klopp faces a defensive injury crisis, but the Hoops remain interested in signing Beck.
According to Record Sport, Rodgers and co could submit an offer for the permanent signing of Beck after their initial loan offer was rejected. The boss is said to be looking for another left-back to challenge Greg Taylor, but it depends on whether Klopp decides to integrate the youngster into his Liverpool side during the absence of both Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas. Both are expected to return from injury by February, so Celtic could just get lucky with an approach.