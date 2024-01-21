Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celtic continued their run towards the Scottish Premiership title after their latest 3-0 win over St Mirren. Brendan Rodgers' side are eight points clear at the top of the table but rivals Rangers still pose a threat amid this rollercoaster of a season.

The Gers have an important two games in-hand, which will close the gap to just two points and could put the pressure on the reigning champions.

In the meantime, both sides have been linked with a number of potential new recruits as they look to strengthen their ranks in the January transfer window. We are now more than halfway through, so let's take a look at some of the latest reports on the rumour mill.

Rangers 'agree fee' for midfielder

Rangers have 'agreed a fee' to sign midfielder Mohamed Diomande from Danish club FC Nordsjaelland. That's according to local outlet B.T, who report that the 22-year-old is due to fly home from the club's US training camp on Sunday to undergo a medical at Ibrox 'in the coming days'.

Diomande's contract is due to expire at the end of 2024 but Rangers are looking to secure his services much earlier. The Superliga rising star is extremely versatile — he is a central midfielder by trade but can operate in a more attacking role, including at centre-forward and even left-wing. Diomande contributed seven goals and four assists for Nordsjaelland last season.

Celtic Premier League signing could still be on

Celtic have been linked with a move for Liverpool's Owen Beck, who spent the first half of the season on loan with Dundee FC. The 21-year-old was recalled in the new year as Jurgen Klopp faces a defensive injury crisis, but the Hoops remain interested in signing Beck.

