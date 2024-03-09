Neil Warnock applauds the Aberdeen fans before stepping down after the Scottish Cup quarter-final win over Kilmarnock. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Aberdeen have parted company with Neil Warnock just one hour after booking their place in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

Goals from Jamie McGrath, Graeme Shinney and Stuart Findlay booked the Dons a place in the hat for tomorrow’s draw but their limelight has been stolen by Warnock’s resignation. The 75-year-old was always going to be a temporary appointment until the Aberdeen hierarchy found a long-term successor to Barry Robson.

But his reign lasted just 32 days - with Warnock failing to win a league game. Aberdeen have lost three Premiership fixtures on the bounce and slipped to 10th with a 2-1 defeat at St Mirren last weekend.

Chairman Dave Cormack has revealed the next managerial appointment is at an “advanced stage” as the Dons battle to beat the drop. In an emotional statement, Warnock told supporters he was “honoured” to represent the club while admitting his regret at league results.

"I was honoured to lead Aberdeen for a short period to help Dave and the board get themselves into a position where they could get closer to making a permanent appointment,” he announced. "It goes without saying that I had hoped I could've collected a few more league wins along the way but I am also delighted to have helped the club into the Scottish Cup semi-final.