Rangers and Leicester City 'target' winger as Dutch club face 'financial crisis'

Eredivisie side Vitesse Arnhem are said to be in the midst of a financial crisis and may have to sell off some star players.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The January transfer window is open and there have already been multiple transfer stories making headlines involving Rangers.

Philippe Clement's side moved early to secure a loan deal for striker Fabio Silva from English Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers and continue to be linked with several other players including Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland. The top end of the park is clearly an area that the Ibrox boss is looking to strengthen especially with Abdallah Sima preparing to leave for the Africa Cup of Nations later this month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Snapping up another winger could be the next move that the Gers' gaffer makes and a new report has suggested they could be about to make a move for a Dutch under-21 international. According to TeamTalk, Rangers are 'considering' a move for 22-year old wide-man Million Manhoef.

The winger, who can and has also played as a full-back, could be available due to an apparent 'financial crisis' at has current club Vitesse Arnhem. Manhoef's performances in the Eredivisie have apparently 'caught the attention' of several clubs who could now look to capitalise on Vitesse's situation.

The report claims that Rangers have a 'strong interest' in the player but so do EFL Championship leaders Leicester City. Both clubs are said to have made initial contact about a potential move this month.

The 22-year-old has so far made 84 senior appearances for Vitesse in his career, scoring 16 goals and providing 14 assists in those games. He has spent his entire career at the GelreDome and has represented the Netherlands 10 times at Under 21 level where he has scored three goals.

Advertisement

Advertisement