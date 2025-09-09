The former Arsenal and Liverpool has been linked with a free transfer to Rangers.

A former Arsenal and Liverpool star’s move to Rangers has been endorsed as a top tier free agent signing.

The pundits have been left reacting to news that the Ibrox side could make a move in free agency. They had a busy summer transfer window with their incomings soaring into double digits but according to recent reports, they might not be done, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain said to be on the agenda. He has just left Besiktas in Turkey but has elite experience from time in the Premier League.

A midfielder capable of filling in other positions if needed, he left Arsenal for Liverpool and became a Reds hero in winning the Premier League, Champions League and plenty more during Jurgen Klopp’s legendary managerial stint. Former Scotland defender Charlie Mulgrew and first team coach at fellow Premiership side Falkirk, Stephen McGinn, have been left reacting to news of a possible big name in Scottish football via Go Radio.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Rangers rumour reaction

Mulgrew is in no doubt it’d be a huge move. He said: “That would be a big signing. He's proved an attacking threat for Arsenal for years. And yeah, he's had a knee injury before in his career which doesn't help, but still has a lot to offer I imagine.”

McGinn’s feeling was mutual, adding: “Huge name, he’ll cost a few quid at the Rangers shop to get on the jersey! Just one of those. I mean, if he's still got the hunger, if he's still desperate to kind of enjoy his football and if he's bang at it, then it's a marquee signing.”

During his time at Liverpool, particularly in the 2017/18 season after finishes versus Manchester City, there was a time Oxlade-Chamberlain felt like he could take on anyone in his path. He said to club media in 2023: “That moment specifically was like a moment of reckoning where I feel like for myself personally, that was the first sort of moment in my career where I sort of felt a bit unstoppable.”

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain impact at Liverpool

“And I think all of us together sort of grew into that at the same time. I kind of knew Mo before but seeing that same season how Mo Salah just became a superstar, something he’d been working on for years before Liverpool was realised in that season for himself. Jordan Henderson, who has just been the ultimate professional and obviously was here for years before. Him being able to lead a team that could do what we did at that point, I’m proud that he got that moment that he deserved with that.

“James Milner, Andy Robertson… I remember playing against Robbo for Hull. I can remember playing against him many times and thinking it was going to be an easy day – I saw him line up, dodgy haircut, boots not looking too nice, I thought, ‘Yeah, it’s going to be easy.’ [But] I always had a tough day against Robbo. And then seeing him in that same season, he started off where Alberto [Moreno] was playing really well, then he just grew into what he is now: one of the best left-backs in the world.

“I feel like we all came into that moment at the same time and that made it even more special. And doing it a club like this and how much the fans love success. Even before me, I’ve never looked at this club as anything but having amazing support, even through times of maybe not winning as much as they would have liked, with some top, top, top players. Then for us to have had that opportunity to give them that, that moment was just special. And luckily we managed to carry that on to some extent for the years to come as well.”