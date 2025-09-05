Barry Ferguson has shared his view on Rangers’ transfer window and their start to the campaign

Former Rangers interim boss Barry Ferguson admits that he was very worried when he heard speculation linking Nicolas Raskin with a move away from Ibrox in the closing days of the summer window.

Ferguson, a tough-tackling midfielder himself, who starred for the club in two instances between 1997 and 2003 and again between 2005 and 2009, worked closely with Raskin during his 15-match stint in charge at the end of last season and discussed the challenges of managing the Belgian due to his feisty and opinionated temperament.

However, he admits despite those personality traits, he’s very much an asset to the Ibrox club and admits that some important discussions need to take place between Raskin and Martin in the coming days.

Barry Ferguson lifts the lid on what it’s like to manage Nicolas Raskin

He explained on his column for the Daily Record: “The manager has had to contend with a hectic schedule comprising 11 games all in the space of just 40 days. That’s just the way it is at Rangers but now he’s got this two week international break to get down to some much-needed work on the training ground and hopefully that can offer a chance for a reset. He’s certainly been backed after it was revealed the new owners have made a net spend of £20million.

“The late arrivals of Yourself Chermiti and Derek Cornelius will only add to the options Martin has. Now he’s going to need everybody pulling in the same direction going forward - and hopefully that includes Nico Raskin.”

Raskin attracted interest from Premier League sides Leeds United and Aston Villa and Crystal Palace throughout the summer, but the Gers ultimately were able to keep their midfield lynchpin at Ibrox.

“Yes the wee man can be as feisty and opinionated off the pitch as he is combative and tenacious on it but he’s a fantastic footballer and there’s no way a lad of his calibre should be left to stew in the stands all season. So it was great then to hear that clear-the-air talks are planned next week once he gets back from international duty. It’s going to require some compromise from both sides and mature discussions.

“But reaching an agreement that allows the manager to pick a player who in my opinion is the club’s most valuable asset week after week hopefully happens soon. The fact that Nico has been named in the club’s Europa League squad is an indication that things are already moving in a positive direction. I must admit, I feared he might follow Cyriel Dessers out the door on deadline day after he was dropped for Sunday’s Old Firm clash. Whispers were swirling around the city suggesting he’d been told he had played his last game for the club.”

“It’s a bad start but the good news is it’s not even worse” - Barry Ferguson

Barry Ferguson feels avoiding defeat to Celtic last time out could be the catalyst for an upturn in fortunes. He explained: “Yes it’s been a difficult start to the season but the good news is that it is not even worse. A defeat to Rodgers’ team would have left Rangers trailing by nine points in the title race and even with so much of the season still to play, that might have been too much to overturn.

“But Sunday’s draw - as tough a watch as it was - at least stopped the bleeding of goals and kept the deficit as it was. Now the team have three big home games coming up and it’s a run that could really propel Martin’s men forward. Hearts in the league, Hibs in the last eight of the Premier Sports Cup and Genk in the first group of the Europa League are exciting clashes and if I was one of the players, I’d be looking at them as a chance to start afresh. Win them and the season is back on.”

Rangers have drawn all four league games this season, leaving six adrift of Celtic. They’ve also had to settle for a place in the Europa League once again after being hammered 9-1 on aggregate against Club Brugge. The club are currently experiencing one of their worst starts to a league campaign in the modern era but will hope to turn it around under Russell Martin in less than a week's time against Hearts at Ibrox.