Rangers boss Philippe Clement. | Getty Images

Rangers picked up all three points over the weekend in the Scottish Premiership

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has higlighted his team’s need to perform at their best level for the whole 90 minutes following Celtic and Aberdeen’s late wins. The Gers are behind the pair in the Scottish Premiership table.

They won 2-0 at home to St Johnstone on Sunday afternoon. Winger Vaclav Cerny scored both of their goals against the Saints, whilst attacking midfielder Ianis Hagi was sent off near the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking before the match, Rangers’ manager said; “The games are difficult, you see the other results today. The two teams in front of us (Celtic and Aberdeen) scored in the last five minutes their winning goals. It’s about starting hard and continuing like that during the game.”

Clement also provided an injury update on both Tom Lawrence and midfielder Connor Barron and added: “Tom Lawrence has a small injury, nothing big, but it’s too risky to let him play minutes. Connor Barron has been playing a lot of minutes in the last weeks and months, he’s been very important so we need to make sure we don’t burn him alive.”

As the Dutchman alluded to, Rangers didn’t want to take any risks with either Lawrence and Barron to avoid making them worse. They have the depth in their squad to freshen things up and they have the international break now to work on things on the training ground.

They are five points behind both Celtic and Aberdeen in the table. Their rivals have both won all seven of their opening fixtures but play each other next so points will be dropped there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gers are back in action with an away trip to Kilmarnock on Sunday 20th October as they look to keep their momentum going. They are unbeaten in their last three league outings.

Clement was satisfied with their three points against St Johnstone and said afterwards: “It was not a top performance, but it’s important to win and keep a clean sheet. We need to have respect for every opponent, and you saw today also in other games that the two teams ahead of us had to score in the last five minutes.

“We need to take every game seriously and that’s what we did. But we need to raise the quality also. It’s at the end of a series of a game every three days, and perhaps the team lacked that freshness in that way. I wanted them to score the third or fourth goal to really kill off the game. We didn’t do that and the goalkeeper made some really good saves; we had some opportunities where we could have had more composure like the two goals we scored.”

He added: “Vaclav (Cerny) showed a lot of composure in his moments, and it’s those moments that I want to see more and more from the team. He’s been working hard for the team and the club. He’s a player who is just in the building and people forget that; some players need six months to adapt to a new environment.”