Michael Beale’s side host Dundee United at Ibrox this afternoon and the Hoops travel to Ross County tomorrow as the Scottish Premiership returns.

The first international break of 2023 was a memorable one for the Tartan Army after a famous 2-0 win for Scotland over Spain but it’s now time to get back to domestic action.

Rangers host Dundee United at Ibrox this afternoon and Celtic travel to Ross County tomorrow as the two rivals continue to battle for the league title. Meanwhile, there is plenty going on behind the scenes as the transfer rumour mill continues to turn with Michael Beale apparently hinting towards a future Rangers transfer and a battle between two English Premier League sides over a Celtic starlet heating up. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news stories on Saturday, April 1:

Rangers boss hints a permanent deal for loanee

Michael Beale has hinted that Rangers will look to sign Bayern Munich loanee Malik Tillman permanently, reports the Daily Record. The Ibrox boss has also branded the 20-year old as ‘the future’ of the club.

Speaking about fitting both Todd Cantwell and the American into his side, Beale said: “You definitely fit them in the same team if they deserve it with their training because at the moment it’s hard to pick squads. You’re saying you have to pick it off the level of your training and your performances, so if they’re both training well and in form, then you find a way to play those two players because they’re two fantastic players and they’ve got a really good relationship off the pitch. In time I’d love to see that coming out more and more in big games because you’d like to think they’re the future of Rangers.”

Leeds United try to ‘hijack’ Aston Villa bid for Celtic star