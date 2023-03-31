The latest news headlines from Celtic and Rangers

Former Celtic midfielder Victor Wanyama has discussed the ‘world class’ quality of players at the club during his time in Glasgow. The Kenyan joined the Hoops for only £900,000 in 2011 and was named in the PFA Scotland Team of the Year before he was snapped up by Southampton.

Wanyama spent two years with Celtic and helped them win two Scottish Premiership titles and a Scottish Cup before heading to the Premier League where he eventually ended up signing for Tottenham Hotspur. The midfielder was part of Mauricio Pochettino’s side that reached the Champions League final, playing alongside the likes of Harry Kane, Toby Alderweireld and Dele Alli.

Reflecting on his time at Celtic, Wanyama praised some of the players that he starred alongside in Scotland. Speaking to The Celtic View podcast, the 31-year-old said: “I remember they had some world-class players that time that I joined. They had some top midfielders. The likes of Ki, Beram Kayal, Joe Ledley and Scott Brown. It was fantastic to be in the same team with those guys.

“Gary Hooper, Anthony Stokes and Samaras. It was great to be with these guys. And in my mind, I’ve come here to win something and also to try and make some history in the Champions League with Celtic.

“It was a pity my dream didn’t come true of winning the Champions League with Celtic. But I will still be supporting Celtic and I want one day for them to be able to win the Champions League.”

Wanyama moved to Canada with CF Montreal in 2020 and has been a regular fixture in the MLS.

Rangers injury update

Rangers are set to be without both Nicolas Raskin and Leon King as they take on Dundee United this weekend. However, the pair are both likely to make their return to training next week and will be available for the crunch clash with Celtic.

Speaking on their absence, Michael Beale said: “We’ll be missing Raskin, he will be returning to training next week. Next week, Raskin and Leon King should be available so we will get two more bodies back.”