The Scottish Premiership title race is expected to go right down to the wire and there is no room for error for Glasgow giants Rangers and Celtic as they return to action this weekend.

The Gers are the new league leaders in the division after a tremendous turnaround in form under Philippe Clement. The Light Blues face arguably their toughest test since the turn of the year this Sunday when they play host to Steven Naismith’s in-form Hearts side.

The Hoops are currently two points adrift of the league leaders and will look to return to winning ways after a disappointing home draw with Kilmarnock. The defending champions travel to a Motherwell team, who have won just one of their last five league games.

Ahead of an action packed weekend of Premiership football we take a look at all of the main headlines surrounding the two title contenders.

Rangers star hailed as a ‘legend’ and the best ‘value-for -money’ signing in the modern era

Former Rangers hero Alan Hutton has been waxing lyrical about the talents of club captain James Tavernier and has described him as one of the team’s greatest signings in the modern era. The Newcastle United academy graduate has spent nearly a decade of his career at Ibrox and was initially signed by the club from Wigan Athletic for a reported fee of around £220,000, according to Rangers Review.

Since arriving at Ibrox in 2015, Tavernier has made over 443 appearances in all competitions. He helped the team to win the Championship title in his first season and has since gone on to taste success in the Premiership, Scottish Cup and most recently the Scottish League Cup. The 32-year-old also played a pivotal role in helping the team reach the 2022 Europa League final and has once again helped the team progress to the knockout stages of this season’s competition.

Tavernier has proven an asset in both defence and attack, and has been a regular provider of both goals and assists from right back.

Hutton told Football Insider: “I think Tavernier has to be a Rangers legend for me.

“When you see the money that his move from Wigan cost – it was next to nothing.He’s been there through thick and thin. Tavernier was in the lower leagues with them and come back up.

“His goals and assists – he’s so robust and very rarely injured. He’s won all the domestic trophies now too, so I think you have to put him in that bracket now.

“It’s been an outstanding buy for Rangers and his goals this season and brace against St Johnstone prove it. In terms of value for money in their modern history, no one’s done what he has.”

Carlos Corberan explains 'difference' between Celtic and West Brom as Mikey Johnston thrives in the Championship

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan claims he has asked Mikey Johnston to approach games in a different way to how he does at Celtic. He added that the winger’s loan spell in Portugal with Vitoria S.C has enabled him to adapt to the demands of Championship football even faster.

The Baggies are competing for the play-offs and are fifth in the table as it stands. Johnston, who arrived in January, has already provided a helping hand and has contributed two goals in his opening five appearances.

Corberan told Birmingham Live: "It's not the same for Mikey to play at Celtic and West Bromwich Albion. When you identify Celtic, when they are playing at home in a league game, they are very dominant and attack.

