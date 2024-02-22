Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two months on from a pivotal victory in Spain, Rangers will soon find out who they face in the Europa League round of 16.

By finishing top of their group, Rangers will avoid fellow seeded sides such as Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen, Brighton, Liverpool, Slavia Prague, Villarreal and last season’s Europa Conference League winners West Ham - at least until the quarter-finals - if the Gers are to progress.

Rangers have a history of going deep into the competition and were just a penalty shoot-out away from winning the competition under former boss Giovanni Van Bronckhorst back in 2022.

But when is the Europa League round of 16 draw and how can fans watch the draw as it happens?

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the Europa League round of 16 draw?

The 2023/24 UEFA Europa League round of 16 draw will be held on Friday 23 February at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland, at 11am UK time.

The draw takes place shortly after the knockout round playoffs which take place tonight with the likes of AC Milan, Roma, Marseille and 2009 winners Shakhtar Donetsk all fighting to progress.

How to watch the Europa League draw

The Europa League round of 16 draw will be available for fans to watch live on the UEFA website.

How does the Europa League draw work?

The draw features 16 teams. The eight group stage winners from the Europa League group stage are seeded, and will face the knockout round play-off winners, who will be confirmed on 22 February.

The knockout round play-offs features a combination of the Europa League group stage runners-up and the team’s who finished third in their Europa League group such as AC Milan, Galatasaray, Benfica & more.

Rangers are the only Scottish team remaining in the competition but countries from the same league are unable to face each other at this stage.

When is the Europa League round of 16?

The first legs of the Europa League are scheduled for 7 March, with the second legs a week later on 14 March.

This gives Rangers just three days of rest before their Scottish Cup quarter-final away to Hibs and also just three days rest for their Premiership match away to Dundee later that month.

Ties take place over two legs, with the group winners at home in the second legs. Ties level after 180 minutes will go to extra time irrespective of the number of goals each team has scored at home and away. If the teams still cannot be separated after the additional 30 minutes, the tie goes to a penalty shoot-out.

Who are Rangers’ potential round of 16 opponents?

Rangers’ round of 16 opponents will be largely based on the outcomes of tonight’s play-off fixtures.

