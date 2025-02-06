A round-up of the latest headlines from Rangers and Celtic

Brendan Rodgers praised his side for showing real quality and hunger as they dismantled a hapless Dundee side in an emphatic 6-0 victory at Parkhead.

Summer signing Arne Engels gave Celtic the lead from the penalty spot and from that point on the floodgates opened with Adam Idah, Maeda (twice), Engels again and Nicholas Kuhn all scored in a ruthless attacking display.

“Definitely one of the best performances of our season,” said the Celtic boss when describing his side’s victory.

“From minute one to the 93rd minute we had a real hunger in our game and real quality in our game. I think you saw the difference tonight with the counter-pressing and the numbers around the ball and winning duels, and that gives us the possibilities to play and when we play like that then we can produce great moments.”

The victory leaves Celtic 13 points clear of second place Rangers and firmly in the driving seat towards securing a fourth consecutive league title.

The Light Blues, however, still have high hopes of achieving silverware this season and will look to produce a strong performance against fellow Glasgow opposition when they face Queen’s Park in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.The fixture is among the standout encounters of the weekend as Celtic also play host to Championship side Raith Rovers.

Ahead of a thrilling weekend of Scottish Cup action, we take a look at the main headlines from Glasgow’s two biggest clubs.

Rangers star claimed he had 10 offers to leave in January

Rangers managed to offload a number of players in the January transfer window. But one player that remained on the books despite rampant speculation was striker Cyriel Dessers. The Belgian ended 2024 in poor form and had been demoted to third choice striker behind Hamza Igamane and the returning Danilo by the start of the winter window.

The 30-year-old was widely understood by Glasgow World to be considering his long-term future at Ibrox and was seen as one of the big earners that could leave if a suitable offer was put forward. However, Dessers, who has since rediscovered his goalscoring form, was not short of suitors in January, and according to his agent Stijn Francis was the subject of interest from as many as 10 different teams.

The agent told Belgian outlet VoetbalNieuws: "There is still a lot of probing but clubs are pushing much less. Look at Cyriel Dessers - he had ten offers but the market is much more difficult at that time.Many wanted to loan him but Rangers only wanted to sell. And that is not ideal for the player's focus."

Former Man City star explains decision to join Middlesbrough over Celtic

Celtic-linked forward Kelechi Iheanacho was confirmed as a Middlesbrough player on transfer deadline day after completing a loan move from Spanish giants Sevilla.The Nigerian international has struggled for game time in Andalusia, and despite failing to score in La Liga this season, had attracted interest from various managers including Brendan Rodgers, who had worked closely with him at Leicester City after his £25m move from Manchester City in 2017.

“I’m really excited to be here," the striker told Middlesbrough’s official website. “It’s a lovely place and I already feel so welcome by everyone, so I’m really happy. It all came about really quickly and moved pretty fast, and I’m just buzzing to be here.”

The Scotsman understands Iheanacho had held ‘talks’ with Celtic after Kyogo Furuhashi’s departure, but it was ultimately Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick, who was able to talk the player into a move to Teesside as they secured a replacement for Emmanuel Latte Lath after his club record £22.5m switch to Atlanta in the MLS.

Iheanacho added: "Obviously, there are good coaches here [Middlesbrough] and a good team,” said Iheanacho. I’ve played against the club a good few times so I know it’s a really good club. I spoke to the manager and he was a really nice guy. We discussed everything from training to games and how he wants the club to move forward. It was clear that the goal is to get to the Premier League, which was good. I can’t wait to get started.

“I’m here now though, and focused on what I can achieve here. England feels like home now and I’m buzzing to get started. I have the experience of the Championship with Leicester last season and it was obviously a good one. I played against Middlesbrough as well, but didn’t manage to score.

“But I’ve played in the league and know how it is. I think that will help me get started right away. I’m feeling ready to go. I’m not big on setting targets, but collectively, as a team, it is to get back to the Premier League. Obviously it’s one step at a time, but hopefully we get there. We’ve got a good group of lads here, good team, and hopefully we can work together to achieve that goal.”

Celtic’s failure to land Iheanacho means that Adam Idah is the club’s main senior striker, with Johnny Kenny ultimately remaining as back-up after talks over a loan deal to St Mirren failed to materialise.