A pair of Rangers and Celtic favourites are in agreement over one piece of Ibrox business this summer for an ex Leeds United man.

The Light Blues era under new head coach Russell Martin got off to the perfect start on Tuesday with a 2-0 win over Panathinaikos in the first leg of a second qualifying round match at Ibrox. It puts them in a strong position for the away leg next week and debuting in the game was summer signing Joe Rothwell.

Arriving from Bournemouth in the summer, Rothwell was an important player as Leeds United made their way out of the Championship and into Premier League territory. His signing has united the Rangers and Celtic pundits, with ex midfielder Barry Ferguson plus Parkhead favourite Charlie Mulgrew agreeing it’s a shrewd addition to the Ibrox engine room.

Barry Ferguson on Rangers transfer business

Speaking on Go Radio, former interim Rangers manager Ferguson said: “What I will say is there's a lot of good players there. I just thought they needed a bit more experience, a bit of help, and I'm looking at the signings just now. I know there is a few young ones but they've obviously brought Joe Rothwell in who's an experienced campaigner.

“I think Charlie played with him at Blackburn. He's a very good player, he's played at a very good level. I think guys like that will certainly help the group that's already there and I'm sure Russell will try and bring in or add another two or three more experienced players.”

Mulgrew, who did feature with Rothwell at Blackburn, says the former Leeds United man is a unique talent who will improve Rangers who are looking to close the gap on Celtic domestically. He added: “Somebody that I think is going to do really good for Rangers, Joe Rothwell, great signing. Somebody I played with at Blackburn.

Joe Rothwell to Rangers verdict

“Very good dribbler, midfielder, can beat people and eliminate people in the midfield area plus dribble through. Yeah, very unique type of player and he can play for Scotland as well. I don't know if a lot of people know that, but he qualifies for Scotland.

“I think Alex McLeish was going to call him up a few years ago when I was at Blackburn with him and something, I don't know what happened, I don't know if Joe got injured or something happened, but it didn't quite happen. But I think he would be a real asset for Scotland as well. I think he's a top player, Joe.”

Martin said upon signing Rothwell following his loan spell with Leeds United: “He is a player who we thoroughly enjoyed working with during my time at Southampton. His leadership, professionalism and quality were a huge asset. He is joining on the back of two promotions so helps bring a real winning mentality to the group. We are excited for Joe to join up the squad, get to know his teammates, and help make the group stronger.”