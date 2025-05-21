The Blackburn Rovers man has been linked with a summer transfer to Rangers and Celtic.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An attack minded star has been told that serious consideration will need deployed if Rangers and Celtic come calling for him.

Tyrhys Dolan is out of contract with Blackburn Rovers following the conclusion of the English Championship season. He is a long serving player at Ewood Park, having played 210 times across a variety of positions in the final third, scoring 26 times with two assists. It has been claimed that both sides of the Old Firm are in for him this summer ahead of their transfer windows taking shape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Prutton works as a presenter of the EFL Championship on Sky Sports, having featured in England for Nottingham Forest, Southampton and more. He rates Dolan a lot as a player and insists that if clubs like Rangers and Celtic come calling, it is something that some serious thought will need put into.

Rangers or Celtic transfer backed by pundit

He told Football League World: "I think he’s a good player Tyrhys, always lively, always looks like he’s capable of making something happen. The expectation of him when he went to Blackburn was not directly related to what his output then became, because i think they thought he was a bit of a slow burner and one for the future, but he very much got stuck in and was a big part of a squad that was very competitive in the last few Championship seasons.

"I think the frustration with them comes with falling away as and when it mattered i.e. very early Spring which meant that at times, barring the final day just now, at times by the time it came to the last knockings they were just firmly and constantly in mid table. So I think yeah on a free, or compensation given the age of the player potentially, but Christ when one of those two come knocking you’ve got to give it some serious thought."

Blackburn Rovers star praised

One thing Dolan would need to come to Glasgow with is a mentality big enough to handle the pressure of life at an Old Firm club. Mentality is something he has by the bucket load according to Blackburn Rovers head coach Valerien Ismael. He said in late April to club media: “When I first came, we spoke to Tyrhys and mentioned that it’s all about the last third and that he needs to have more of an impact in that area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s understanding that and he’s putting himself in good positions to be involved in goals. It’s about that consistency at the level and that’s the challenge now. We still have two games remaining and he will be a massive part. He’s shown he is able to do the job we expect, he has a great mentality and is also a great team player. He’s only 23 and he’s at a good age with a good profile. We have a lot of confidence and trust in him.”