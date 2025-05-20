Birmingham City are keen on bringing Ben Davies back to St Andrew’s after a successful loan spell.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers are set to oversee a raft of changes this summer as fans eagerly await the confirmation of a successful takeover.

The Light Blues have already started the process of a new chapter by announcing the end of Barry Ferguson’s interim management period. The Ibrox icon was released from his role following the final result of the season against Hibs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers are on the market for their next permanent manager but until they bring someone in, other deals will have to take a backseat. That includes player sales, which is frustrating situation for Birmingham City, who are keen to see Ben Davies return to St Andrew’s.

Birmingham City forced to wait for Rangers negotiations

The Blues are headed for the EFL Championship next season after clinching promotion and the League One title in a record-breaking season. One of the main priorities for the club is bolstering their attack but new defenders are also on the radar.

According to GiveMeSport, Birmingham are eager to see Davies return to the club next season, following his successful loan stint in the West Midlands. However, any potential discussions hang in the balance with Rangers as they continue their search for a new manager. He ‘will be open to a return.’

Davies has been viewed as an ‘exceptional’ cog in the Birmingham machine this season by manager Chris Davies, and the club believe he can occupy the left-sided centre-back position moving forward. The 29-year-old defender has been a solid part of Birmingham’s success story this campaign but the club cannot move forward with their pursuit until Rangers appoint a new manager and they make a decision on whether they see Davies as part of the Ibrox team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who will be the next Rangers manager?

Following the new of his departure, Ferguson said: “I said, no matter how this period panned out, I would always remain a committed supporter of the club, and I look forward to remaining a Rangers ambassador. I wish whomever becomes the new manager every success in the job.”

Davide Ancelotti and Steven Gerrard have become frontrunners to take the now vacant Rangers jobs but a new update suggests the former manager and Scottish Premiership winner could be on his way back to the Ibrox dugout.

According to Mail Sport, the Liverpool legend and former Rangers boss has been shortlisted alongside Ancelotti, but there is a ‘growing preference’ at Ibrox that the new manager must have ‘frontline experience’. As a result of this, Gerrard has been identified as the ‘preferred candidate’ to take the reins at the Light Blues, once the 49ers takeover is finalised.

Gerrard guided Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title during his time in Glasgow but his managerial career has since dipped with disappointing spells at Aston Villa and Al-Ettifaq. He left the Saudi Arabia club earlier this year in January after a less than desirable run with the side. During his time with the club, Gerrard oversaw transfers for the likes of Liverpool icons Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum.