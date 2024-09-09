Giovanni Van Bronckhorst is keen to sign a Rangers fan favourite before the closure of the Turkish transfer window. | Getty Images

Rangers face a late fight to retain one of their prized assets as a new Celtic addition sends a classy message to his former coach

The Scottish Premiership title race resumes this weekend with a blockbuster clash between defending champions Celtic and last season’s third place side Hearts.

The Hoops enter the game at Parkhead on a real high after recording victories in all four of their opening matches while Hearts are looking to bounce back from a poor start to the league season, which also includes an embarrassing early cup exit and Europa League heartbreak.

Rangers, who were humbled 3-0 in their first Old Firm meeting of the season will have a point to prove as they make the trip to face newly promoted Dundee United.

The Light Blues are already five points behind the league leaders and will need to quickly find their best form if they want to cement a genuine title charge this term.

Ahead of the two crucial Premiership matches, we take a look at the main headlines surrounding both Glasgow clubs.

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst plots late move for Rangers icon

Former Rangers manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst is expected to test his old club’s resolve in the final days of the Turkish transfer window as he plans a move for Light Blues captain James Tavernier.

According to Turkish newspaper Kuzey Ekspres, Besiktas have "stepped in" to the race for the 32-year-old with the clock ticking on the Turkish window, which closes on the later date of Friday 13 September.

The outlet explains that the club held interest in the right-back earlier this summer but were deterred after Tavernier "announced he would stay" at Rangers. However, the Istanbul club now feel there is "potential" for a late deal and feel they are in "prime" position.

Tavernier made 38 league appearances last term and enjoyed his best goalscoring season with 17 strikes and 10 assists. He is yet to score in his opening four Premiership appearances this term but has registered two assists in the league so far.

New Celtic star Luke McCowan sends classy gesture to former coach

Celtic ended their transfer window in exciting fashion with a double swoop for Arne Engels and Luke McCowan.

McCowan joins on the back of a hugely productive season with Dundee FC which saw him score 10 times from midfield, but it was actually Ayr United who crucially gave the midfielder his first professional break in football back in 2017.

Ayr United’s head of Youth Academy, Davie White says he is delighted to see the player donning the famous green and white hoops and describes it as an inspiration to all the players currently playing in the academy.

He told the Ayr United website: “Pride, satisfaction, excitement and probably a wee bit of inspiration to us all at the Academy. Essentially we’ve supported Luke to become a million-pound player.

“So when he started his journey you always try and be aspirational about where he can take himself to and the fact that he’s now with a team that’s in the Champions League, the fact he’s now got a £1m pound price tag on him is just inspirational for everybody that was involved with Luke.

“And I think everybody who’s around the academy and club should take a real satisfaction and a real enjoyment seeing a young person and a young man I progress to the level he’s at.”

McCowan’s move happened quickly and in a matter of hours due to the time constraints of deadline day but this didn’t stop the 26-year-old from taking time out to thank those that had helped him on his career trajectory.

White added: “It was brilliant and that’s the humbling and, I suppose, the inspiring part that on Saturday myself and Luke exchanged a few texts about some of the things we used to discuss and try and develop him on when he was at Ayr and he’s taken some of the things on in his career he’s progressed.

“It’s just I suppose the personal touches where I’m so lucky that you kind of have those relationships that when they have a big moment and they reach out to you and exchange texts.

“It’s a big moment for myself and it’s a big moment for the academy and the club.”

McCowan made his competitive debut during an excellent 3-0 victory over Rangers and will now be competing with Reo Hatate, Paulo Bernardo, Arne Engels and Callum McGregor for a starting spot this season.

He impressed in his cameo during the Old Firm and will look to build on that level of performance in upcoming games against Hearts in the league and Slovan Bratislava in Europe.