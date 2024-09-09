Edouard is still contract to the Premier League club | Getty Images

The Celtic hero made a transfer move on deadline day.

A bizarre contract quirk regarding a Celtic hero has been revealed after his latest transfer move.

Odsonne Edouard moved to Leicester City on deadline day from Crystal Palace on a season-long loan basis. The Frenchman had moved to the Eagles from Celtic in 2021 but minutes were set to become limited for this Premier League campaign.

Steve Cooper’s Foxes have now moved to bring him into their squad as they look to establish themselves as a top table force in England again. There was a situation for Crystal Palace to consider though, with Edouard out of contract next summer.

Now Alan Nixon has claimed “Leicester City loanee Odsonne Edouard signed a new deal at Crystal Palace before he left.” Not only did he pen a fresh deal with the club he was leaving, he signed a deal for the next THREE years, as it’s stated the “shock contract was sorted before the Frenchman moved to the Foxes but protects Palace next summer when he comes back.”

Edouard is a hero in Glasgow’s east-end after 87 goals in 179 games contributed to nine trophies for Celtic. The striker said to club media of his move: "I’m very happy to be here and I’m looking forward to starting with my new team-mates.

“We’ll try to win games and to score some goals. I’m a striker so it’s what everyone expects from me. I’ll try to do my best to try to help the team. [Deadline day] was a very long day, so I’m happy to be here.

“As a striker, it’s exciting to see the ball a lot, to receive a lot of balls to play forward. I’m looking forward to this and I hope I can link up with the boys.”