A round-up of the latest news headlines surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Monday afternoon

It’s been another busy weekend of action in Scotland with Celtic and Rangers both progressing to the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals - and being paired against each other in the draw.

Under-pressure Ibrox boss Russell Martin got the win he so desperately craved, managing to knock out Hibs 2-0 on Saturday before the Hoops thrashed Championship side Partick Thistle 4-0 on Sunday.

Agent of £9m ex-Celtic targets slams scout for overlooking hitman

Ex-Celtic target David Strelec’s agent has slammed scouts for overlooking one of the BEST strikers in Europe.

The Slovakian international signed for EFL Championship leaders Middlesbrough over the summer in a deal which could rise to £9 million, just six months after the Scottish champions had a bid in excess of £7m rejected in January amid their search to find Kyogo Furuhashi’s replacement.

In a furious address on social media, the 24-year-old’s representative Michael Cierny reckons those tasked by clubs to identify top talent “don’t see s***” when it comes to putting data to one side and making decisive opinions.

He also cited statistics which suggest Strelec ranks alongside some of Europe’s best attackers, albeit his goal scoring exploits for old club Slovan Bratislava only led him to the second tier of English football.

Celtic had moved on to other signing targets before Strelec headed to the Riverside Stadium, but Cierny feels scouts are choosing the wrong players for clubs to splash the cash on.

New Rangers signing at centre of international tug of war

New £8 million Rangers striker Youssef Chermiti is at the centre of an international tug of war.

The former Everton ace has been capped by Portugal at up to Under-21 level but is wanted by Tunisia for their World Cup-bound squad next summer.

Chermiti is eligible to play for African nation through his father, and if he chooses to join them, it would come as a blow to the Ibrox club as he would be ruled out for a full month of competitive games on Africa Cup of Nations duty later in the year.

Tunisia secured their spot at the World Cup finals in USA, Canada and Mexico with a slender 1-0 win over Equatorial Guinea last month. FA sporting director Zied Jaziri admits it’s proving a challenge to persuade Chermiti to represent Sami Trabelsi’s side.

He said: “At the moment, we have found it difficult to get Youssef to commit his international future to Tunisia. We will continue to hold talks with him and hope he eventually decides on our exciting project.”