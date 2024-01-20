Rangers manager Philippe Clement has named his starting line-up to face the SPFL League Two outfit (kick-off 5:30pm)

Rangers head to SPFL League Two side Dumbarton aiming to advance to the fifth round of the Scottish Cup in what will be their first competitive outing in two weeks following the winter break.

The match has been given the go-ahead by the officials after the playing surface passed an early inspection. Philippe Clement's side have already clinched silverware this season after winning the League Cup and they will be focused on adding more trophies, with a win over the fourth tier Sons expected to kick start their pursuit for Scottish Cup glory.

Dumbarton currently sit in fourth spot in League Two and will be hopeful of producing a major cup shock in front of their own supporters.

Clement has made THREE changes from the starting XI that drew 2-2 with FC Copenhagen in a friendly match on Tuesday night. Robby McCrorie is handed a rare start between the sticks in favour of Jack Butland, while John Souttar and Cyriel Dessers come into the side. Leon Balogun and latest signing Fabio Silva drop to the bench.

Abdallah Sima remain away on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Senegal, while long-term absentees Danilo and Kemar Roofe remain out of action. Ridvan Yilmaz starts at left-back, despite heightened transfer speculation linking him with a move to either Turkey or Italy.

Meanwhile, Dumbarton boss Stevie Farrell has made the decision to name Gallagher Lennon - son of former Celtic boss Neil - on the bench after signing the St Mirren youngster on loan earlier this week.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups ahead of this evening's Scottish Cup tie...

Dumbarton starting XI (4-4-1-1)

Harry Broun; Matthew Shiels, Sean Crighton (C), Carlo Pignatiello, Tony Wallace, Blair Malcolm, Ryan Blair, Finlay Gray James Hilton; Kalvin Orsi, Michael Ruth.

And the bench...

Patrick O'Neil (GK), David Wilson, Aron Lynas, Luca Vata, Declan Byrne, Ryan Wallace, Gallagher Lennon.

Rangers starting XI (4-2-3-1)

Robby McCrorie; James Tavernier (C), Connor Goldson, John Souttar, Ridvan Yilmaz; John Lundstram, Nicolas Raskin; Todd Cantwell, Ross McCausland, Rabbi Matondo; Cyriel Dessers.

And the bench...