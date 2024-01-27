Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rangers will attempt to close the gap on Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic two just two points - four a couple of hours at lead - when they visit St Mirren this lunchtime.

Philippe Clement's side still have a game in hand to play and arrive in Renfrewshire on the back of a dominant 3-0 win over Hibs at Easter Road in midweek to move within five points of the Hoops.

Saints have been struggling for form of late, but progression in the Scottish Cup last weekend will have given Stephen Robinson's men cause for optimism ahead of facing the Light Blues at the SMiSA Stadium.

Clement has made FOUR changes from the starting XI that swept aside the Hibees in Edinburgh on Wednesday night. Connor Goldson returns from suspension, while Dujon Sterling, Scott Wright and Cyriel Dessers also come into the side. Leon Balogun, Rabbi Matondo, Ross McCausland and Fabio Silva all drop to the bench.

Ridvan Yilmaz keeps his place at left-back in favour of Borna Barisic, but long-term absentees Abdallah Sima, Kieran Dowell, Danilo and Kemar Roofe remain on the sidelines.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups ahead of this afternoon's Scottish Premiership clash in Paisley...

St Mirren starting XI (3-5-2)

Zach Hemming; James Bolton, Marcus Fraser, Alex Gogic, Elvis Bwomono, Mark O'Hara (C), Kwon Hyeok-kyu, Scott Tanser, Greg Kiltie, Jonah Ayunga, Lewis Jamieson.

And the bench...

Peter Urminsky (GK), Charles Dunne, Richard Taylor, Jaden Brown, Ryan Flynn, Caolan Boyd-Munce, James Scott, Stav Nahmani, Mikael Mandron.

Rangers starting XI (4-3-2-1)

Jack Butland; James Tavernier (C), Connor Goldson, John Souttar, Ridvan Yilmaz; John Lundstram, Nicolas Raskin, Dujon Sterling; Todd Cantwell, Scott Wright; Cyriel Dessers.

And the bench...