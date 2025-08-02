Russell Martin’s confirmed Rangers starting line-up to face Motherwell in their Scottish premiership curtain-raiser at Fir Park

Russell Martin has named his Rangers starting XI to face Motherwell in this evening’s opening Scottish Premiership clash at Fir Park.

In three league meeting between the two sides last season, both teams won one apiece and the other ended in a draw, but there’s a host of new signings on display tonight.

The Steelmen will hope to take advance of a potentially-fatigued Gers, who travelled back from Greece on Thursday following their Champions League exploits.

Team news: Gassama in and Curtis drops to bench

Martin has named his Rangers team, making just ONE change from the side that started the 1-1 draw with Panathinaikos in Athens on Wednesday night. Djeidi Gassama is drafted into the XI with youngster Findlay Curtis dropping to the bench.

What has Joe Rothwell said pre-match?

Asked if head coach Russell Martin had emphasised the importance of a strong start in the league, Rothwell said: “He doesn’t have to emphasise it. We know as players it is going to be massive and obviously getting off to a winning start is what we want to do.

“It is going to be a fast and erratic start to the games, and it is down to us to take control and build some momentum as quickly as we can. Everyone is going to want to beat us, so we want to go out there and put on a real show but ultimately it is a result-based business, and we are going there to win the game.”

Here's your confirmed starting XI’s ahead of tonight’s league fixture in North Lanarkshire...

Motherwell XI:

Calum Ward; Johnny Koutroumbis, Paul McGinn (C), Liam Gordon, Emmanuel Longelo, Elliot Watt, Callum Slattery, Lukas Fadinger, Tawanda Maswanhise, Elijah Just, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos.

SUBS: Aston Oxborough (GK), Stephen O’Donnell, Kofi Balmer, Tom Sparrow, Andy Halliday, Ewan Wilson, Olly Whyte, Luca Ross, Ibrahim Said.

Rangers XI:

Jack Butland; James Tavernier (C), Nasser Djiga, John Souttar, Max Aarons, Joe Rothwell, Mohamed Diomande, Nicolas Raskin, Kieran Dowell, Djeidi Gassama, Danilo.

SUBS: Liam kelly (GK), Oscar Cortes, Connor Barron, Cyriel Dessers, Nedim Bajrami, Lyall Cameron, Jefte, Emmanuel Fernandez, Findlay Curtis.