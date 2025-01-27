Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rangers manager Philippe Clement was livid with referee Nick Walsh after his decision to send off one of his players vs Dundee United

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Philippe Clement has been told why Rangers’ decision to appeal Mohamed Diomande’s red card against Dundee United will be a wasted one - despite a trio of former Ibrox stars insisting the Belgian boss has every right to feel aggrieved.

A furious Clement was left baffled by referee Nick Walsh’s decision to send off the Gers midfielder after he was involved in a minor altercation with Tangerines defender Kevin Holt at Tannadice on Sunday. Rangers won the Premiership clash 3-1, but it ended on a sour note for Clement’s side when Holt shoved the Ivorian before Diomande raised his hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walsh judged that Diomande had attempted to raise an arm to the face of his opponent and brandished a straight red even after the whistler has been called over to the VAR pitchside monitor by fellow official Don Robertson to review the incident, which occurred deep into stoppage time.

It was a decision that Clement pledged to take to the Scottish FA, with Neil McCann, Billy Dodds and Ally McCoist all giving a unanimous verdict after dissecting the flashpoint in more detail.

Speaking on BBC Sportscene on Sunday evening, Dodds admitted: “I don't think there is much going on. A little shove, is he trying to have a little claw at him? It's harsh. There is a little shove from Holt and I think he is trying to grab at him and react. You can see why Nick Walsh thinks he has thrown out a hand, but from the other angle you can see that it's his balance he's trying to get.”

Fellow Rangers hero McCann was in agreement, adding: “It's not a red card. There is not even any conclusive proof that it makes contact at all. I don't think it's a haymaker by any stretch of the imagination. There is a little, kind of, flick out. If anything a yellow card - maybe - at worst, but certainly not a red. They are going to appeal it and I think they should appeal it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCoist also waded into the debate on talkSPORT Breakfast this morning and reckons Walsh should ‘have a word’ with himself as he blasted the decision as one of the worst he’s EVER seen.

In conversation with co-host Jeff Stelling, Coisty said: “It is probably one of the worst decisions I have ever seen in my life - the boys Diomande, it’s a shocking decision. The referee went over to VAR and got it unbelievable wrong twice. Jeff, you haven’t seen the Rangers sending off, have you? Oh my goodness, it is the worst decision, it is absolutely unbelievable how the referee thinks it’s a red. Here is one for you, I actually think it is worse than the Arsenal one (for Myles Lewis-Skelly vs Wolves). The Arsenal one was a howler.”

However, former SFA referees Des Roache and Steve Conroy were both of the opinion that an appeal by Rangers is unlikely to be successful, posting to The Ref's View X account: “While we don’t consider this to be worthy of a red card, we believe Nick will be supported by the SFA for violent Conduct and the use of the wording 'Strikes or attempts to strike an opponent'.”

Pressed on the Scottish FA's viewpoint, the duo commented: “The SFA will back this decision by being pedantic.”