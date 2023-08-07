Rangers could bank surprise seven figure sum as transfer details emerge on ex player

Michael Beale’s side suffered defeat at Kilmarnock in their opening Scottish Premiership match of the 2023/24 campaign at the weekend.

The new Scottish Premiership season may have kicked off but there is still plenty of time remaining in the summer transfer window for clubs across the country to get deals over the line.

Rangers, who suffered a frustrating 1-0 opening day defeat to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Saturday, have been one of the Scottish Premiership’s most active clubs already. However, they do appear to have missed out on one notable reported transfer target who now looks to be headed to the Dutch Eredivisie in the coming days.

Former loanee Malik Tillman was understood to be a player that Michael Beale was very keen to bring back to Ibrox on a permanent deal this summer. The USA international scored 12 goals in 43 appearances for the Glasgow club last season and won the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award.

Despite Rangers even reportedly having an agreed option to buy with Bayern Munich for the 21-year old, there have been some interesting developments in recent days. According to the Daily Record, the German giants were able to cancel the option to buy clause and replace it with a 10 percent sell on clause - entitling the Gers to a windfall if they sell the player in the future.

Now, Sky Sports Germany claim that Dutch side PSV Eindhoven are set to bring the USA international in on loan and will themselves agree an option to buy. That figure is reported as between €12 million and €14 million (roughly between £10.5 million and £12 million).