Craig Moore has shared his thoughts on potential investment at Ibrox

Rangers fans have endured a disastrous season on the pitch this season, Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat to St Mirren was just the latest in a long line of substandard performances for the 55-time champions who are now a seemingly insurmountable 13 points behind Celtic in the title race.

The Light Blues missed out on Scottish League Cup glory after a nailbiting penalty shoot-out defeat to Celtic in the final and are already out of contention for the Scottish Cup after being dumped out by lower-league Queen’s Park.

Things have been looking grim for a while for Rangers fans, whose last hope of glory comes in the Europa League knockout phase. However, good times could be just around the corner according to former defensive stalwart turned agent Craig Moore who says he is excited by discussions currently taking place at boardroom level over fresh investment from 49ers Enterprise.

Craig Moore experienced his fair share of success at Ibrox during his playing days, winning twelve major honours with Rangers including five league championships and a domestic treble in 2003 - and now he has high hopes that the glory days could return to Ibrox soon due to fresh investment.

Speaking on the Go Radio show, the former Aussie international, who also had spells at Borussia Monchengladbach and Newcastle United said: "Did you not see my smile? I think the Rangers situation we have discussed for quite a long period of time. I have always felt for Rangers to really spring board to a new level, I always felt outside investment was key.

“That always seemed like it was going to be a struggle with the way the club was run and the shareholders and not everybody necessarily being on the same page. Progression was difficult but I am excited by the discussions and talks by all accounts in place now.

“It is really important for fresh investment. That doesn't mean there is all of a sudden millions and millions of pounds thrown at a team. There are still rules and regulations. But I feel that the club for a number of years has poorly performed on and off the field. I feel now is a really good time and I know this won't happen tomorrow but phasing into potentially next season, I think it is going to put Rangers in a position where people can finally be a little bit excited about progression.

“At the moment there hasn't been progression. Apart from when Philippe Clement initially came in. Now there has been a turn and since that turn it has been a continual slippery slope in my opinion. Something like this gives the club a real opportunity to finally start to look ahead, plan and be progressive.”

