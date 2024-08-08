Nacho Novo. | Getty Images

The ex-Rangers man has his eyes on a new managerial vacancy

Former Rangers man Nacho Novo has ‘applied’ for the Raith Rovers job, according to a report by The Courier. The Rovers are in the hunt for a new manager and have a big decision to make.

They parted company with Ian Murray earlier this week and published the following statement on their official club website: “Raith Rovers Football Club can confirm it has parted company with First Team Manager Ian Murray. The board expresses its gratitude to Ian for his contributions since joining the club in May 2022.

“Despite finishing 2nd last season, results and performances since the turn of the year have fallen short of expectations. The board has therefore decided to terminate the manager’s contract. The process of appointing a new manager has begun. In the interim, Colin Cameron and John Potter will take on First Team duties until a successor is appointed.”

Novo, who is 45-years-old, has recently managed in America at Lexington Sporting Club. They play their football in USL League One, which is the third tier of the US pyramid, based in Georgetown, Kentucky.

He returned to Scottish football earlier this summer with West of Scotland Football League side Drumchapel United. They are based in Glasgow and won the West of Scotland Football League First Division last season, topping the league ahead of Rutherglen Glencairn, Petershill and Ashfield.

The Spaniard knows Raith Rovers already having had a spell there in his playing days back in the 2001/02 season. He scored 22 goals in 38 games during his time at Stark’s Park.

He started his career in his native Spain with stints at Racin Ferrol, Somozas and Huesca before moving to Scotland. Following his impressive campaign in Kirkcaldy, he spent two years at Dundee before Rangers snapped him up.

Novo was a hit during his time at Ibrox and fired 73 goals in 255 games in all competitions. He helped the Glasgow giants and helped them win the title three times, as well as the Scottish League Cup twice and Scottish Cup.

He left in 2010 and ended up playing for the likes of Sporting Gijon, Legia Warsaw, Greenock Morton, Carlisle United, Caroline Railhawks and Glentoran before hanging up his boots in 2017. He has since delved into the coaching world in America but is back in Scotland now.

Raith Rovers need to weigh up who to bring in next as they look to gain promotion to the top flight. They were beaten in the play-offs in the last campaign by Ross County. Football Scotland have claimed Christophe Berra is also interested in the job, whilst the Press and Journal have suggested Aberdeen coach Peter Leven is in the frame too with ex-Dundee United man Tam Courts not being eyed.