Pep Guardiola had a chat with him | AFP via Getty Images

The Rangers cult hero has hung up his boots in dramatic fashion.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Rangers cult hero has dramatically retired from football - hot off the heels of a conversation with Pep Guardiola.

It was only a few weeks ago that Vladimir Weiss was back in Scotland with Slovakian side Slovan Bratislava, suffering a 5-1 beating off Celtic in the Champions League. Now off the back of a 4-0 dismantling by Premier League champions Manchester City, Weiss has called it a day at 34.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is fondly remembered for a memorable loan spell at Rangers from Man City, winning a league title and League Cup double. His dad and manager of Slovan Bratislava, also called Vladimír Weiss, confirmed post-match that it was likely the Rangers favourite’s final game.

The boss said: "Vladimir will make his own announcement in the next few days. But yes, I believe that was his last game. "I'm his father and manager and it's hard for me. Everything begins and ends at some point. It will also happen to me too."

That bombshell decision comes after it was revealed by City boss Guardiola that the attack-minded star had a conversation with him about his future. There is an open door for Weiss at the Etihad as it was revealed he is welcome for a visit to Manchester City.

Guardiola said of the words he shared with the ex-Rangers man: “He asked to come to visit us in Manchester, and we would be delighted. He was part of the club and so on, and I asked him what’s next, and he said, ‘Maybe manager in the future, we will see.’ It was a good night for him!”