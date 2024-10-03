Rangers cult hero in shock retirement after conversation with Pep Guardiola as Man City door open for star
A Rangers cult hero has dramatically retired from football - hot off the heels of a conversation with Pep Guardiola.
It was only a few weeks ago that Vladimir Weiss was back in Scotland with Slovakian side Slovan Bratislava, suffering a 5-1 beating off Celtic in the Champions League. Now off the back of a 4-0 dismantling by Premier League champions Manchester City, Weiss has called it a day at 34.
He is fondly remembered for a memorable loan spell at Rangers from Man City, winning a league title and League Cup double. His dad and manager of Slovan Bratislava, also called Vladimír Weiss, confirmed post-match that it was likely the Rangers favourite’s final game.
The boss said: "Vladimir will make his own announcement in the next few days. But yes, I believe that was his last game. "I'm his father and manager and it's hard for me. Everything begins and ends at some point. It will also happen to me too."
That bombshell decision comes after it was revealed by City boss Guardiola that the attack-minded star had a conversation with him about his future. There is an open door for Weiss at the Etihad as it was revealed he is welcome for a visit to Manchester City.
Guardiola said of the words he shared with the ex-Rangers man: “He asked to come to visit us in Manchester, and we would be delighted. He was part of the club and so on, and I asked him what’s next, and he said, ‘Maybe manager in the future, we will see.’ It was a good night for him!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.