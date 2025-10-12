Who are statistically the best and worst performing Rangers players so far this season?

The Light Blues have a hill to climb if they want to turn their disastrous season around under new management. As the conversations continue, we have taken a look at how Rangers’ players have fared so far during this troublesome season.

The five best performing Rangers players so far this season

Using ratings provided by WhoScored, Rangers’ best and worst performing players in the Premiership so far this season have been put in order. We have only included players who have made three league starts or played the equivalent in minutes.

James Tavernier - 7.14

Gers captain James Tavernier tops the rankings at this early stage in the season. The ever-reliable skipper remains a key figure for his side and he has contributed three goals in seven appearances, two of which secured two draws at the start of the season.

Nicolas Raskin - 7.09

Despite the drama involving him being dropped on several occasions, Nicolas Raskin is the second-highest performing player this season, statistically.

Djeidi Gassama - 6.88

New signing Djeidi Gassama has been successful in front of goal in other tournaments but has just one assist in the Premiership so far. However, his statistics still rank him high in the ratings so far.

John Souttar - 6.84

John Souttar has played every minute of league action so far this season and joins Tavernier in the top five best performing players based on his stats over the first seven games.

Nasser Djiga - 6.80

Loanee Nasser Djiga has been immediately deployed as a regular starter at Rangers so far this season and he rounds off the list of best performing players.

The five worst performing Rangers players so far this season

Mikey Moore - 6.25

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly waiting to see who Rangers bring in as their next manager before making a decision on Mikey Moore’s future. He could be recalled from his loan deal if they do not think more positive experiences will come his way.

Mohamed Diomande - 6.29

Midfielder Mohamed Diomande has been a regular for Rangers this season but he is yet to directly contribute to any of their goals in the Scottish Premiership or otherwise.

Bojan Miovski - 6.33

New signing Bojan Miovski scored his first league goal for Rangers in their clash against Falkirk but it wasn’t enough to secure a win.

Thelo Aasgaard - 6.41

Thelo Aasgaard is another new Gers recruit. He was dropped against Falkirk and limited to just four minutes off the bench as he continues his search for his first goal or assist, yet to kick into the impressive gears last season with Luton Town.

Oliver Antman - 6.43

The winger has had a mix of starts and substitute appearances this season in the league and has just one assist on the board so far.