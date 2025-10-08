A Sheffield Wednesday insider's view into leading Rangers managerial candidate Danny Rohl who is among the favourites for the Ibrox hotseat

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl is among the leading candidates to be appointed Rangers next permanent manager - and fans have been given an insight into what they can expect should the German be named as Russell Martin’s successor.

According to talkSPORT, Rohl is ‘appreciated by senior figures’ at Ibrox and was previously on the club’s shortlist before Martin took charge in June.

The 36-year-old is still on the lookout for his next job following a chaotic end to his time with the Owls amid delayed wage payments and a fan revolt against controversial owner Dejphon Chansiri.

Rohl initially didn’t report back to the Yorkshire giants for pre-season earlier this summer, which left a number of first-team players furious and all-but led to his departure just a few days before Wednesday’s first game of the Championship season.

Despite his spell at Hillsborough turning sour, Rohl still boasted an impressive record considering he was forced to operate on a limited budget. Preceding that, his only previous senior management roles were as assistant at Bayern Munich, the German national team and Southampton.

GlasgowWorld spoke to The Star’s Sheffield Wednesday correspondent Joe Crann to find out more about Rohl’s managerial credentials and whether he could be a good fit for Rangers...

Rohl was somewhat of an unknown quantity when he arrived at Sheffield Wednesday. How did fans react to his appointment?

"It was a bit of a strange one when Danny arrived because things had been so bad under the previous manager. The club were setting records for the worst-ever start and things like that, so he almost got a bit of a free hit. I think most Wednesday fans were at that point just resigned to the fact that they were going to get relegated.

“Danny was given somewhat of a clean slate. I remember there was a game involving Wednesday's 21s or their under 18 side, and it was his first time he'd been spotted in public after being announced. People were already singing his name then before his reign had even started in essence.

“So fans took to him really, really quickly and without taking anything away from Danny, he was a very exciting, young up-and-coming manager. At that point nobody knew that really, so supporters just warmed to him because they were wanting to see something different. Obviously the success that came on the back of his arrival sort of exploded his reputation within the fanbase."

What did you learn about Rohl throughout his time at Hillsborough?

"Danny's one of those managers that we're starting to see a more of in the modern game where he realised pretty early on that he wasn't going to be able to play football professionally due to injuries. There are a lot of managers out there that nowadays who have either been plagued by injury or realised they weren't going to be good enough to play at the standard they wanted to reach or whatever it might be.

“And Danny fell into that bracket. He is, for want of a better term, a bit of a football nerd. He's one of those managers that is obsessive about the game and will spend hours and hours and hours trying to figure out the best way to get success with his team at any given point.

“He came on board and because of his passion, the way that he talks and the way that he got everyone on board and interacted with the Wednesday fans, like I say, he was just taken to really quickly.

“Early on in his tenure, there were points when guys like Barry Bannan and Josh Windass were saying he was the best manager they'd ever worked with.”

What was his success rate like at bringing through young players from the academy?

"There's been quite a few success stories. Wednesday's academy is thriving at the moment, mainly out of necessity. The new manager has had no choice but to utilise and dip into it really.

“But there were a few players that really came on under Danny. One of them was Djeidi Gassama, who Rangers fans will now know very well. He really kicked on under Danny and I’d say he was possibly the biggest success story in terms of promoting young players. I think Djeidi’s ceiling is very, very high. He's the sort of player that if Danny was to go to Rangers, he would definitely be someone who I think would benefit massively from it.

“Bailey Cadamarteri got his big breakthrough. Pierce Charles... given that Sal Bibbo (goalkeeping coach) desperately wants to bring him to Rangers, he’s another whose kicked on and took James Beadle's place in the starting XI for the last few games of last season. So there’s been a few but Danny was pretty limited in terms of what he could do in his first season.

“He joined in October and then the January window came around. For memory, Wednesday only signed three players. To be honest, Danny's success rate in terms of transfers was a bit hit and miss. There were some very good players that he signed, but there were also some average ones. For example, he spent a lot of money on Ike Ugbo, who has scored one or two goals since then.

“So to sum up Danny's time at the club, I’d say it was quite complicated because it was a such a full-on rollercoaster. The spectrum of what Wednesday fans went through with him, basically by the end it became pretty untenable. Many people got to the point where they felt like he'd left and hung them out to dry sort of thing. I know a lot of the players felt that way as well.

“It's a difficult one to break down because he was very successful, especially in his first season. The second season was a solid, no thrills mid-table finish, but I think the argument from a lot of fans is that Wednesday were pushing for the playoffs, probably not with a serious chance of promotion, but they were in the mix. And then the Southampton situation came along and it all just fell to pieces.”

Would Danny Rohl be interested in the Rangers job if he was approached?

"Possibly. Rangers were obviously interested in Danny before Russell Martin was appointed. He was a name that was mentioned at that point. To be honest, Danny has probably had a nice bit of time now to get his head in the right place and where he wants it to be.

“His time at Sheffield Wednesday, especially towards the end will have been very draining. The chairman remains a bit of a nightmare and it will have taken a toll on him. But Rangers are a massive football club with a huge fan base. One of the things you'll have at Rangers, which you didn't have at Wednesday is a genuine opportunity to win silverware.

“If you get things right at Rangers, win league titles, cups and European challenges, for instance, that is generally on the cards up there. Danny's an ambitious young manager who wants to win trophies. I think that's why a job like Rangers would potentially be appealing to him.

“He's lived in the North of England, so it's not too much of a stretch to go from Yorkshire to Scotland. And as I mentioned earlier, Sal Bibbo is there. I know that him and Sal had a very, very good relationship as well."

Would he view Rangers as an ideal stepping stone to fulfil his ambition of managing in the Premier League?

"Yes, quite possibly. Danny wants to get to the Premier League, he wants to be managing in the Bundesliga. He's not hidden that fact. We've all seen what being successful as a manager of Rangers or Celtic is like. I think Danny would be open to it. In my opinion, he'd be a good appointment for Rangers because he plays a nice brand of football if he gets the buy-in from his players."

Do you think his style of play would suit Rangers?

"It's difficult to say. We've only really seen what a Danny Rohl team is like once because all of his other jobs he's served as an assistant. At Sheffield Wednesday, you did wonder at times how much of the way that Wednesday played was needs must and how much was actually his way. I think it was probably somewhere in between.

“He probably wanted them to play his way as much as was practical given the limitations and the fact that Wednesday were constantly chasing. Whereas when you're at Rangers, you're up against a low block every week with the opposition desperately trying to stop you from scoring.

“Danny likes his teams to play a lot on the transition. He likes them to get up the pitch quickly when you get the ball. Don't get me wrong, he's not not possession based. He wants to have a lot of possession. However, the build up with Danny's team at Wednesday was not a case of just hold on to the ball forever, which obviously we’ve seen a lot with Russell Martin's teams over the years."